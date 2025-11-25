- Home
Ormax Media has announced the top 5 movies on OTT last week. The Bollywood movie 'Jolly LLB 3' is at the bottom. Do you know which movie is at the top?
Top 5 OTT Movies
Every week, Ormax Media releases a list of the most-watched movies on OTT. They just released the list for the past week. Not a single Telugu movie is on it. A Kannada sensation is at the top, a Kollywood GenZ movie is at No. 2, and a Hindi film is at the bottom. Let's find out what these movies are and how many people are watching them.
Kantara Chapter 1 at Top 1
According to Ormax Media, 'Kantara Chapter 1' is the number 1 movie topping the OTT charts. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film features Rukmini Vasanth as the heroine. Notably, Hombale Films produced this movie. Released as a Dasara special, it grossed over eight hundred crores, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. Now, it's also making waves on OTT. Streaming on Amazon Prime, the movie has impressively garnered 2.8 million views.
Dude at Top 2
'Dude' is among the most-watched films on OTT this week. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, with Sarath Kumar in a key role. Released as a Diwali special, the movie did well in theaters, collecting nearly a hundred crores. Now, it's killing it on OTT too. Streaming on Netflix, the movie ranked second last week with 2.4 million views. This GenZ comedy was directed by Keerthiswaran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
Supernatural Horror Thriller at Top 3
The Bollywood movie 'Baramulla' is at number 3. This supernatural horror thriller was directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jio Studios. It stars Manav Kaul and Bhasha Sumbli in lead roles. Streaming on Netflix, the movie is gaining great viewership, impressively clocking 2.2 million views last week.
Hollywood Movie at Top 4
Hollywood films are now gaining immense popularity here, grossing hundreds of crores in theaters. The 'Jurassic Park' series, in particular, is very popular. Recently, 'Jurassic World Rebirth' has been making a splash on OTT. Streaming on JioHotstar, the movie has secured the 4th spot in India's OTT top list with 2 million views.
Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 at Top 5
Finally, the Bollywood movie 'Jolly LLB 3' is at the bottom of this list. Streaming on Netflix, the film secured the fifth position with 1.6 million views. It stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, directed by Subhash Kapoor. This courtroom comedy film was also well-received in theaters.
