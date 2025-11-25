- Home
Laughter Chef Season 3: From Krushna Abhishek to Aly Goni, Check the Net Worth of All Contestants
Laughter Chefs Season 3 has begun with 14 contestants bringing fun, cooking, and playful moments to the screen. On this occasion, here’s a quick look at the net worth of all the participants.
Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary
Laughter Chefs Season 3 contestants Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have a combined net worth of 40 crores. This is the couple's first time on the show.
Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek
Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek are also contestants on Laughter Chefs Season 3. Kashmera has a net worth of 8-10 crores, while Abhishek owns property worth 40 crores.
Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Laughter Chefs Season 3 contestant Karan Kundrra has a net worth of 41 crores. Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash owns property worth 25 crores.
Jannat Zubair
Laughter Chefs Season 3 contestant Jannat Zubair is the richest of all participants. According to reports, she owns property worth around 250 crores.
Elvish Yadav
Elvish Yadav is also a participant in Laughter Chefs Season 3. According to reports, he has a net worth of 50 crores.
Aly Goni
Aly Goni is also a contestant on Laughter Chefs Season 3. According to reports, he owns property worth 15-25 crores.
Abhishek Kumar
According to media reports, Laughter Chefs Season 3 contestant Abhishek Kumar owns property worth 7 to 10 crores.
Samarth Jurel
Samarth Jurel is also a participant in Laughter Chefs Season 3. According to reports, Samarth has a net worth of one crore.
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena is also a contestant on Laughter Chefs Season 3 this time. According to reports, he owns property worth 20 crores.
Eisha Singh
Eisha Singh is also a participant in Laughter Chefs Season 3. According to media reports, she owns property worth 3-4 crores.
Isha Malviya
Isha Malviya is also a contestant on Laughter Chefs Season 3. Talking about Isha's assets, she has a net worth of 8 to 10 crores.
