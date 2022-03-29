Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kendall Jenner tried to cut Kylie Jenner from her skimpy lilac busty top pics?

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 1:05 AM IST

    Kylie Jenner recruited elder sister Kendall Jenner for another Kylie cosmetics photoshoot. Kardashian fans think that Kendall tried to cut out Kylie from her photographs.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    When it is about the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, social media users have a sharp eye. The five sisters – Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner share a humungous fan following of millions on social media, especially the photo-sharing app Instagram. Every photograph that these Kardashian-Jenner sisters post, especially those in their skimpy dresses, cannot miss the eyes of their followers. So, when Kendall Jenner shared recent pictures from her Kylie Cosmetics photoshoot, Redditors found something in one of Kendall's pictures that got them suspicious of the elder Jenner.

    Image: Kylie Jenner/Instagram

    Kylie Kardashian once again roped in older sister Kendall Jenner for a photoshoot for her brand ‘Kylie Cosmetics’. The sisters wore an identical skimpy lilac busty cut-out top and a sarong in the same colour. Kendal Jenner’s sultry pose in the photograph shows her slender frame, dramatic thigh-high slit, toned abs and busty chest.

    ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott have changed their son’s name from Wolf to this; here’s why

    Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    Taking a closer look at the photographs, Kardashian fans made claims that Kendall Jenner blurred her younger sibling, Kylie Jenner, from the mirror selfies that she clicked and posted on her Instagram.

    Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum wore a teeny tiny lilac coloured cut-out dress that put focus on their busty upper body. Kendall Jenner shared a total of three pictures of solo mirror selfies that seemed to have been clicked after the photoshoot was over.

    ALSO READ: After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

    Image: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

    Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner recently gave birth to her second child with Travis Scott. At first, they named their son 'Wolf Webster’ but recently, Kylie revealed that their son’s name has been changed. She, however, did not share the new name of their nearly two-month-old baby boy.

