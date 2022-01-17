  • Facebook
    After Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, will Urfi Javed imitate Megan Fox’s wardrobe?

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 5:10 PM IST
    Urfi Javed has made headlines for her ‘fashion sense’. A couple of her outfits have been a copy of celebs from the West. We have found four outfits of Transformers actor Megan Fox that we think Urfi may copy in future. Check out.

    Image: laurenperez, Megan Fox, Urfi Javed/Instagram, Bella Hadid

    More than the fame she might have got from being a Bigg Boss OTT contestant, Urfi Javed has got it from the disastrous dresses that she wears. It is no surprise that Urfi Javed can go on wearing simply anything. Whether it was a cobweb top, a cut-out pantsuit or a bizarre sating skirt, Urfi has always displayed her bolder side when it is about fashion. There have also been two times when she copied the dresses of two popular celebrities – Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. Is it a mere coincidence that Urfi’s dresses match exactly with the one these two wore or did she actually copy it? We leave that on you to decide. But, in the meantime, here are four outfits of Megan Fox that we think might serve as an inspiration to Urfi for her next outfit. Check out:

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    Megan Fox is seen with her boyfriend-turned-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly posing for the picture. In this, she is wearing a cut-out bodysuit that has a net-like fabric below the waste which acts like a skirt. When we see or think of a cut-out dress these days, Urfi Javed is the first name that pops up in the head.

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    This lacy-red dress with a thigh-high slit that Megan Fox is seen donning in the picture can also be an inspiration for Urfi Javed. With a plunging neckline and deep cuts on the side, Megan Fox looks quite hot in this outfit. The pleated braid pulled off by Megan, added more drama to her look. Speaking of Urfi Javed, she does have, in the past, had a pleated braid; she might as well be able to pull of this dress too.

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    Another outfit of Megan Fox that can probably inspire Urfi Javed is this neon green bodycon, worn over blue denim and an oversized denim jacket. Given how fond of ‘cuts’ Urfi is, this could be a possible look for one of her appearances.

    Image: Megan Fox/Instagram

    If there is anyone who can boldly wear this literally see-through dress of Megan Fox, it is none other than Urfi Javed. Even though Urfi has an obnoxious dressing style, she does have the boldness within her to wear something as bold as this.

