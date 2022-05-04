Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kendall Jenner to Bella Hadid: Stars who donned sexy black see-through dresses at Met Gala after-party

    First Published May 4, 2022, 8:03 PM IST

    Bella Hadid, Cardi B, Kendall Jenner, and others were seen in stunning black outfits at the Met Gala 2022 afterparty.

    In some of the year's most dazzling designer outfits, celebrities like Cardi B, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner turned up the heat for the afterparty, after gracing the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. Take a look at a few eye-popping outfits.

    Addison Rae attends an after party for the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at Zero Bond in New York City.

    Hailey Baldwin Bieber attends an after-party for the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at Zero Bond in New York City. Hailey Bieber was wearing Saint Laurent at the party.

    Kendall Jenner attends an after party for the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at Zero Bond.

    Kendall Jenner wears Miu Miu to a Met Gala 2022 afterparty. The model paired a peach bra and panties with a sheer black lace crop top and capri pants.

    Bella Hadid attends an after-party for the 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at Zero Bond in New York City. Also Read: Met Gala 2022: Parents-to-be Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas give major couple goals on red carpet

    Bella Hadid wears Dilara Findìkoglu to a Met Gala 2022 afterparty. Also Read: What's cooking? Billionaires Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk chat up at Met Gala 2022

