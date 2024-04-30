Why mosquitoes bite some people more than others?

Lifestyle
Mosquitoes are attracted to certain blood types more than others, with Type O being the most appealing.
Mosquitoes are drawn to higher levels of carbon dioxide emitted during breathing and physical activity.
Individuals with higher body temperatures tend to attract more mosquitoes as they can detect the heat from a distance.
Certain skin bacteria produce odors that mosquitoes find attractive, leading them to bite those individuals more.
Mosquitoes are attracted to specific body odors produced by different individuals, which can vary based on genetics and diet.
Dark-colored clothing attracts mosquitoes as they provide better contrast against the background, making it easier for them to locate potential hosts.