Cheesecake to Parfait: 7 desserts you must make with strawberry

Dive into a world of delectable desserts! From timeless classics to modern creations, explore sweet delights to satisfy every craving. Let's indulge

Strawberry Shortcake

A classic dessert featuring layers of fluffy cake, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream

Strawberry Cheesecake

Creamy cheesecake topped with a layer of fresh strawberries. You can either bake a traditional cheesecake or make a no-bake version using cream cheese

Strawberry Parfait

Layered dessert made with yogurt, granola, and fresh strawberries. Alternate layers of Greek yogurt or vanilla yogurt with sliced strawberries and granola for a delightful treat

Chocolate Covered Strawberries

Dip fresh strawberries in melted chocolate and let them set in the refrigerator until the chocolate hardens. You can also drizzle white chocolate or dark chocolate

Strawberry Cobbler

Similar to a fruit pie, but with a biscuit-like topping instead of pastry. Combine fresh strawberries with sugar and cornstarch, then top with a buttery biscuit dough

Strawberry Sorbet

Refreshing and light, strawberry sorbet is a perfect treat on a hot day. Blend fresh strawberries with sugar and lemon juice, then freeze the mixture

Strawberry Tiramisu

A fruity twist on the classic Italian dessert. Replace the traditional coffee-soaked ladyfingers with strawberry syrup-soaked ones, and layer with mascarpone cheese

