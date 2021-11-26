  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding news: Here's how Salman Khan's father Salim Khan reacted

    First Published Nov 26, 2021, 9:59 AM IST
    Antim star Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, has now reacted to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding news.
     

    With each passing day, new details about Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's Wedding are coming online, and people are inquisitive about the grand event in the first week of December.
     

    However, both Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are mum regarding the wedding. There was also some news that Katrina And Vicky might have a court marriage next week ahead of their grand royal wedding in Rajasthan. 

     

    According to reports, Katrina will be putting Mehendi worth Rs 1 lakh. It is reported that the Mehendi will not have any chemicals, and the sample has been already sent to the actress.
     

    There were many rumours that Salman, who is a close friend of Katrina Kaif might not attend the wedding ceremony. Now, Salman’s father, Salim Khan, has reacted to Katrina-Vicky’s wedding news. According to a media report, Salim allegedly said, “What should he say about it since the press is left with only such issues to talk about." Also Read: 
    Salman Khan to Shah Rukh to Deepika Padukone; celebs who will not attend Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

    Vicky and Katrina’s wedding celebration will happen between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur. The place is located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park Rajasthan. Both Vicky and Katrina will be wearing  Sabyasachi wedding collection.

    According to many reports, Vicky and Katrina's wedding guest list has big celebrities from Bollywood like Natasha Dalal, Rohit Shetty, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, among others.

    However, according to various media reports, celebrities like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan may pass due to different reasons.

     

