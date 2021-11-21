  • Facebook
    Salman Khan to Shah Rukh to Deepika Padukone; celebs who will not attend Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding

    First Published Nov 21, 2021, 12:29 PM IST
    Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will reportedly tie the knot at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district; here are some celebs who will might not attend the wedding

    In the first week of December, Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to get married at the Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur district. News reports say that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif plan to make an official announcement regarding the wedding soon. 
     

    According to a report in India Today, the couple is expected to send a formal note with details of their wedding to the media organisation, further seeking best wishes for their new journey. It is being said that since both Vicky and Katrina have warm relations with the media, which is why they want to share the news and also plan on publicly declaring their wedding.
     

    According to many reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding guest list has big names from the film industry like Karan Johar, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Rohit Shetty, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, among others.
     

    However, according to various media articles, some big actors with Katrina might not be present at the grand wedding. Celebs like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan will be absent from Katrina and Vicky’s wedding next month due to different reasonsAlso Read: Astrology predictions: Will Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding last long? Read about their future

    Katrina Kaif's alleged ex-boyfriend and co-star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be absent from Katrina and Vicky’s wedding next month. Katrina Kaif is very close to Salman Khan's sisters Arpita Khan and Alvira Khan will be present along with his mother Salma Khan, who is also very near-dear to Katrina.

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding celebrations will be held from December 7 or 12, and the booking has been made in the hotel for the wedding.

