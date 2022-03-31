Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal: Is Katrina a good Bahu? Here’s what the Kaushals have to say

    First Published Mar 31, 2022, 2:52 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have taken off from their busy work schedules to spend time with each other. The two are vacationing near the waters as they shared a selfie from their romantic vacay on social media on Thursday. Meanwhile, here is how Katrina's in-laws think of her as a bahu.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will be completing four months of their marriage next month. In all these months, Vicky and Katrina have indulged in a lot of PDA which is contrary to how secretive they were before their marriage. From their first public appearance after their wedding, holding each other's hands to their adorable pictures from festivals, Vicky and Katrina have given numerous reasons for their fans to cherish. While their fans continue to drool over how adorable they are as a couple, fans always want to know how Katrina as a ‘bahu’ is. And her in-laws, the Kaushal have an answer to it.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Sunny Kaushan, Vicky Kaushal’s younger brother and Katrina Kaif’s brother-in-law, recently said that Katrina is a “very grounded: person. In an interview, he spoke about his sister-in-law and how he found her to be a very "warm person".

    ALSO READ: Holi 2022: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate it with their family; see pics

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Sunny Kaushal further went on to add that he was not in the city when Katrina Kaif had made the halwa after her marriage. However, he said that his mother Veena Kaushal had saved some for him and that he tasted it upon his return to the city.

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    “It's pretty cool. She is such a nice and positive person. She is just very positive energy to come (into the family). It's a very nice feeling to have a new member of the family. She is very very grounded,” Sunny Kaushal had said in an interview.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif in bikini; here's how her father-in-law Sham Kaushal reacted to it

    Image: Katrina Kaif/Instagram

    Katrina Kaif has often been spotted with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, escorting her to family dinners and events. Katrina also makes it a point to spend time with her in-laws not just on festivals but on other days as well.

