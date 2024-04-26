Lifestyle

6 fruits that will give you glowing skin naturally

Image credits: freepik

Oranges:

Oranges are packed with vitamin C, which is essential for collagen synthesis, keeping the skin firm and youthful. They also contain water, which helps hydrate the skin.

Image credits: Getty

Berries:

Berries like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C, which can help protect the skin from damage.
 

Image credits: Pinterest

Watermelon:

Watermelon is high in water content, which helps keep the skin hydrated and plump. It also contains lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that can help protect the skin from sun damage.

Image credits: Getty

Papaya:

Papaya contains enzymes like papain, which can help exfoliate dead skin cells and promote cell turnover, leading to brighter and smoother skin.

Image credits: Getty

Avocado:

Avocado is loaded with healthy fats, vitamins E and C, and antioxidants. These nutrients help to moisturize the skin, reduce inflammation, and protect against UV damage.
 

Image credits: Getty

Kiwi:

Kiwi is a good source of vitamin C, vitamin E, and antioxidants, which can help improve skin texture, prevent wrinkles, and promote collagen synthesis.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One