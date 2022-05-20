Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dhaakad, leaked on Tamilrockers, telegram and more
Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad have been leaked online on several piracy platforms.
Image: Official film poster
Hours after their theatrical releases, Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad and Kartik Aaryan, and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have become the latest victims of piracy. Both the films, which were released in the theatres on Friday, May 20, have been leaked online on various piracy platforms. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars actors Tabu, Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav and Milin Gunaji, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta have been featured in Dhaakad.
Image: Still from the trailer
From torrent sites to telegram channels, Movierulez, Tamilrockers and more, the full HD variants of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad have been leaked on these platforms. This is not the first time that a film has become a victim of piracy. In fact, every week when a movie releases in the theatres, just hours after that, it gets leaked on these piracy websites.
Image: Still from the trailer
The other platforms where Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad have leaked include Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz and Filmyzilla, among others.
Image: Still from the trailer
Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram
Meanwhile, Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has been receiving some positive responses from the audience. The film is a standalone sequence to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan’s 2007 film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, which was helmed by Priyadarshan.
Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
Kangana Ranaut’s film, on the other hand, has been receiving mixed reviews. However, Kangana’s performance, especially her action sequences, has been hailed by the audience. Performances of Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, toom are receiving praises. But, as far as the film is concerned, there are people who said that the film appears to be a mix of Hollywood action flicks.
