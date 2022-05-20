Dhaakad Twitter Review: Kangana Ranaut’s action-thriller gets mixed reviews

Performances of Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta have earned praises in Dhaakad which hit the theatres on Friday. Despite their performances, the film has received mixed reviews from social media users.

After a dry spell of films failing to show any magic at the box office, all hopes of Bollywood were placed on Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Dhaakad. Both the films were released in the theatres on Friday, May 20. And now that the films are in the theatres already, it is for the audience to decide whether these two films will be able to end the dry spell for Bollywood or not.

As per early reviews that are coming in, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is receiving some rave reviews, Kangana Ranaut’s film, which also stars actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, is receiving mixed reviews.

An action-thriller led by a pack of women, the film is receiving special praises for Kangana Ranaut’s action sequences. Arjun Rampal’s look and sequences too are being hailed on social media and so is the case with Divya Dutta’s performance.

One of the users called Kangana Ranaut the “lady Khiladi”. The user also wrote that Arjun Rampal has raised the bar of his acting with his character as a villain. Overall, the user called Dhaakad a “next-generation action thriller” that is certain of giving you some “goosebump moments”.

However, another user said that film will look like a “copy paste” of Hollywood, adding that the script didn’t impress at all. One more user highlighted that Kangana Ranaut’s performance in the film is the “only USP, which is unfortunately not enough to save this predictable and mediocre film”.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reviews here: