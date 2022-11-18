Kantara on Amazon Prime Video: Rishab Shetty's film is finally out on OTT, here's the date

Kantara: Rishab Shetty's movie will probably make its Amazon Prime Video debut on November 24 if the media report is to be believed. Earlier, it was speculated that Kantara would be released on November 18

The incredible success of his most recent Kannada movie, Kantara, which is still dominating the box office one month after its release, has greatly increased the fame of actor and director Rishabh Shetty. With more than Rs 360 crores in domestic box office receipts, Kantara has emerged as one of the year's most profitable movies.



Recently, rumours about the film's OTT release date have made waves. The movie's Amazon Prime Video debut was previously announced for November 4. But there was a delay. Later, it was announced that the movie would start streaming on November 18. However, it was again put off.



According to the report, Kantara will debut on Amazon Prime Video next week. The movie will be released on November 24, if the media rumour is to be believed. However, a formal declaration from the creators is anticipated.

As was previously announced, Amazon Prime Video purchased the streaming rights to Kantara. The film's producers apparently decided to push Kantara's OTT release date to the end of November due to the movie's continued box-office success.



Kantara, which Hombale Films produced on a shoestring budget, is the most recent cinematic sensation to emerge from the Kannada film industry. Along with Rishab Shetty, the cast of Kantara includes Pramod Shetty, Kishore, Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, and Kishore in key parts. Arvind S. Kashyap handled the film's cinematography, while B. Ajaneesh. Loknath composed the rousing soundtrack. Its narrative, which is divided over three timeframes, emphasises the topic of man vs nature.



