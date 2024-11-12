Kanguva: Suriya's salary detail OUT

Let's explore the salary received by Suriya, the hero of the movie Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva.

Historical films always have a special appeal among fans. For example, the film Baahubali, directed by Rajamouli, received the same reception in Tamil as it did in Telugu. Kanguva is coming as a feast for the fans who were eagerly waiting for a Tamil film of Baahubali range. This film starring Surya is directed by Siruthai Siva.

Bollywood actress Disha Patani plays the heroine and Hindi actor Bobby Deol plays the villain in the movie Kanguva. This film, which also stars a large star cast including Karunas, Natty Natraj, and Karthi, is slated to release on November 14. Vetri has done the cinematography for this film. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music. Kanguva is being made as a Pan India film.

Gnanavel Raja has produced Kanguva on a grand scale with a budget of around 350 crores. Kanguva has been made as a fantasy film with a historical storyline. Actor Surya plays two characters in this film, Francis and Kanguva. Actor Surya, who has worked hard for this film for about 2 years, is relying heavily on the success of this film. Because no film has been released in his acting for the past two and a half years.

Despite working for 2 years for Kanguva, actor Surya has received a very low salary for the film. Accordingly, he has received only Rs.39 crores as salary for acting in this film. While actors Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan are getting higher salaries than him, there is a reason why Surya got a lower salary. That is, Surya has also made a deal to get a share from the profits of Kanguva.

After Surya, Bobby Deol is the highest-paid actor in Kanguva. Although this is his first Tamil film, Bobby Deol has received a salary of Rs.5 crore for this film. Following this, Kanguva's heroine Disha Patani has received a salary of Rs.3 crore for this film.

