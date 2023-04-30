Kangana Ranaut off to Haridwar; gives witty reply to paparazzo's ‘Aapse Darr Lagta Hai’ comment – Watch

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to a paparazzi at the airport who said he was afraid to approach her. Kangana looks gorgeous in a white saree as she gets papped at the airport.



Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut, known for her sharp jibes and sarcasm, often has a lively airport talk with the media. With her provocative words, the actor frequently reaches the front pages of newspapers and online sites. Kangana was seen candidly conversing with the shutterbugs in another viral video.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

One of the paparazzi informed her that he is afraid of her. The actor replied with a smart remark. The Emergency actor isn't afraid to speak out against nepotism in Bollywood, geopolitics, gender, and society. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

She also later tweeted about same-sex marriage. Because of her uncensored thoughts, she is frequently drawn into disputes. Kangana arrived at the airport as she was heading for her flight while leaving for Haridwar on Sunday morning as she was spotted by paparazzi.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

While Kangana greeted paps saying ‘namaste’, one of the paps told her, “Aapse Darr lagta hai." Kangana laughed and answered this in a witty tone. “Lagna hi chahiye. Agar aap samjhdar hai toh aapko lagna hi chahiye (You should. If you are smart, you should be scared of me),” she said. She also looked at the photographers and said, “I am going to Haridwar.”

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Kangana went on to say, "Just in case you're wondering. Waise aapne poocha toh nahi par maine socha main bata deti hu ki main itna sajj dhajj ke kahan jaarai hu ki main itna sajj dhajj ke kahan jaarai hu. Main Ganga arti karne jaarai hu (Even though you didn't ask, I felt I should tell you where I'm going all suited up. I'm heading to Ganga arti). Just so you know, I'm heading to Kedarnath tomorrow."

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla