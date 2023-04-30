Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut off to Haridwar; gives witty reply to paparazzo's ‘Aapse Darr Lagta Hai’ comment – Watch

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 6:19 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently reacted to a paparazzi at the airport who said he was afraid to approach her. Kangana looks gorgeous in a white saree as she gets papped at the airport.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kangana Ranaut, known for her sharp jibes and sarcasm, often has a lively airport talk with the media. With her provocative words, the actor frequently reaches the front pages of newspapers and online sites. Kangana was seen candidly conversing with the shutterbugs in another viral video.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    One of the paparazzi informed her that he is afraid of her. The actor replied with a smart remark. The Emergency actor isn't afraid to speak out against nepotism in Bollywood, geopolitics, gender, and society. (WATCH VIDEO) 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    She also later tweeted about same-sex marriage. Because of her uncensored thoughts, she is frequently drawn into disputes. Kangana arrived at the airport as she was heading for her flight while leaving for Haridwar on Sunday morning as she was spotted by paparazzi.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    While Kangana greeted paps saying ‘namaste’, one of the paps told her, “Aapse Darr lagta hai." Kangana laughed and answered this in a witty tone. “Lagna hi chahiye. Agar aap samjhdar hai toh aapko lagna hi chahiye (You should. If you are smart, you should be scared of me),” she said. She also looked at the photographers and said, “I am going to Haridwar.” 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Kangana went on to say, "Just in case you're wondering. Waise aapne poocha toh nahi par maine socha main bata deti hu ki main itna sajj dhajj ke kahan jaarai hu ki main itna sajj dhajj ke kahan jaarai hu. Main Ganga arti karne jaarai hu (Even though you didn't ask, I felt I should tell you where I'm going all suited up. I'm heading to Ganga arti). Just so you know, I'm heading to Kedarnath tomorrow."

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    "Hume darr lagta hai aapse baat karne mein (We're afraid to talk to you)," said a paparazzi. Before leaving, the Emergency actor stated, "Lagna hi chaiye, agar aap samajhdaar hai to lagna hi chaiye definitely (You should be scared if you are a sensible person)." She looked stunning in a saree and she was carrying an expensive brown Birkin bag.

