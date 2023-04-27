Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress seduces Nirahua wearing towel with her BOLD dance moves-WATCH

    First Published Apr 27, 2023, 5:04 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani's sensual performance on 'Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya,' with Nirahua goes viral on YouTube with some positive comments from fans 

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Kajal Raghwani, the power couple of the Bhojpuri film industry, have once again set the internet on fire with their scorching chemistry and dynamic dancing steps in their latest single 'Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya'.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The song is now available on the official YouTube page of Bhojpuri music label Wave Music. (WATCH VIDEO)

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal Raghwani looks lovely in her bright attire in the video, and her hot emotions and atkheliya tempt Nirahua, who joins her in the intense dance routine.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua's unique dance skills complement Kajal's enthusiasm, making the song even more fascinating to witness.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans of the Bhojpuri film industry are well aware of Nirahua and Kajal Raghwani's hot chemistry, and they have been impatiently expecting the release of this song.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video has already gained a large number of views and has been well-received by fans, who have commended the duo for their flawless chemistry and dance talents.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Nirahua and Kajal are among the most prominent on-screen couples in Bhojpuri cinema, collaborating on successful films and songs. Also Read: 'If Kangana can get security, why not me': Rakhi Sawant asks PM in viral video

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their on-screen connection has always stood out in their work, and 'Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya' is no exception. Also Read: HOTNESS ALERT: Punjabi star Sonam Bajwa looks SEXY in short backless dress (Photos)

