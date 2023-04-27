Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress seduces Nirahua wearing towel with her BOLD dance moves-WATCH

Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani's sensual performance on 'Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya,' with Nirahua goes viral on YouTube with some positive comments from fans

Nirahua and Kajal Raghwani, the power couple of the Bhojpuri film industry, have once again set the internet on fire with their scorching chemistry and dynamic dancing steps in their latest single 'Mai Re Mai Re Bathata Kamariya'.



The song is now available on the official YouTube page of Bhojpuri music label Wave Music. (WATCH VIDEO)

Kajal Raghwani looks lovely in her bright attire in the video, and her hot emotions and atkheliya tempt Nirahua, who joins her in the intense dance routine.

Nirahua's unique dance skills complement Kajal's enthusiasm, making the song even more fascinating to witness.



Fans of the Bhojpuri film industry are well aware of Nirahua and Kajal Raghwani's hot chemistry, and they have been impatiently expecting the release of this song.

The video has already gained a large number of views and has been well-received by fans, who have commended the duo for their flawless chemistry and dance talents.

Nirahua and Kajal are among the most prominent on-screen couples in Bhojpuri cinema, collaborating on successful films and songs.

