    Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Allu Arjun, here’s top 10 most searched South actors

    First Published Jul 14, 2022, 8:27 AM IST

    According to a report of Google, here are 10 of the most searched actors from down South; the report includes the likes of actors Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun.

    Image: Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Allu Arjun/Instagram

    South films have hugely been dominating the theatres since the beginning of 2022. Due to the immense success of the films at the box office, the stars of South cinema have also made a place in the hearts of the audience. Thanks to its content, action and strong performances, the fan following of South actors and actresses has been increasing day by day. These stars have been in the limelight due to both their professional and personal lives. From Allu Arjun to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, these actors moved on from being recognised just as South actors to becoming pan-India sensations. While Allu Arjun ruled the hearts and minds of people with his film 'Pushpa: The Rise’ that had released in December 2021, Samantha became the second most expensive actress in the South early this year. Not only this, but she is also the second most searched South Star on Google from January 2022 to June 2022. Take a look at the list of ‘most searched’ actors from down South, this year:

    Image: Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

    Kajal Aggrawal: The actress, whose performance is scattered from South to Bollywood, was last seen in the film 'Acharya' this year. In this Telugu film, the father-son superstar duo Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen playing the lead roles. Apart from this film, she was also in a lot of discussions due to her personal life; Kajal became a mother early this year. She is the most searched actress till June.

    Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Samantha, who has been performing the best of her skills in the South film industry, for the last 12 years, is known to everyone in the country and abroad today. She is a well-known name in the South Film Industry. But after her Hindi debut with ‘Family Man 2’, and also her dance number ‘Oo Antavama’ in Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, her popularity has increased more than before. She is at the number two spot on this list.

    Allu Arjun: With the release of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, Allu Arjun became an overnight sensation in the Hindi belt. This stylish actor is in third place on this list. Along with this, he is also one of the most expensive actors in the South.

    Image: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

    Rashmika Mandanna: Soon to make her Bollywood debut, Rashmika Mandanna won millions of hearts after the success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’. This year, she has been ranked fourth among the most searched South actors on Google.

    Image: Thalapathy Vijay/Twitter

    Vijay: Actor Vijay Chandrasekhar, popularly known as Thalapathy Vijay, was in discussions this year for his action film 'Beast'. His film did not do as expected at the box office. But it did not affect his fan following at all. He is at the fifth position in the most searched list.

    Image: Thelipbalmcompany/Instagram

    Nayanthara: The ‘Jawan’ actress Nayantara, has lately been in a lot in the discussion about her marriage with her long-time beau, Vignesh Shivan. She is the sixth most searched South Indian actress. Along with this, she is also the most expensive actress in the industry. According to a report, she charges Rs 10 crore for a film.

    Image: Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

    Tamannaah Bhatia: 'Baahubali' actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s fame is no less than anyone in any sense. She is ranked seventh among the most searched South artists in this Google report.

    Image: Official film poster

    Yash: Rocking star Yash, the actor in this year's highest-grossing film 'KGF: Chapter 2', needs no introduction today. People praise him for every film of his. Yash is in the eighth position on this list.

    Image: Pooja Hegde/Instagram

    Pooja Hegde: Another South beauty who made it to the list of top 10 most searched South actors, including the name of actor Pooja Hegde in the ninth position.

    Image: Still from 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' trailer

    Mahesh Babu: After the language dispute between Bollywood and the South, Mahesh Babu was in a lot of discussions due to one of his statements. One of Mahesh Babu’s comments on the Hindi film industry put him in the middle of a controversy. This South actor is at the tenth position in this list.

