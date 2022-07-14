Box Office Report: Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor sees further decline

The Wednesday battle at the box office has a neck-to-neck competition between Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, and R Madhavan’s maiden directorial venture ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

The last Friday saw the release of Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi-starrer ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’. However, despite the film’s release, the box office competition, this week, continues to be between R Madhavan’s ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ and Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman-starrer ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. While Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan's film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ is yet to enter the Rs 100 crore club in India, Faruk Kabir’s directorial ‘Khuda Haafiz 2’ is giving tough competition to other films in terms of collection. Take a look at how the films performed on Wednesday:

Image: Official film poster

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: Directed by actor R Madhavan, Rocketry has seen a decline in its earnings. The film, which was released on July 1, has collected less than Rs 1 crore. Yes, the film has done a business of around Rs 80 lakh on Wednesday. According to trade analysts, 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' may see an increase in earnings over the weekend. This film, a biopic, is based on the life of ISRO's former scientist Nambi Narayanan, who was falsely accused of spying. So far, Rocketry has earned a total of Rs 31.15 crore at the box office.

Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Thor: Love and Thunder: After making a grand opening, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has done a business of Rs 64.80 crore at its first weekend. However, now there is a decline in the collection of the film. If the initial figures are to be believed, the film has done a business of Rs 3.80 crore on the seventh day. With this, the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 78.61 crore.

Image: Official film poster

Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II – Agni Pariksha: Vidyut Jammwal-starrer ‘Khuda Haafiz: Chapter II - Agni Pariksha’ has seen a dip in the collections. The film earned Rs 1 crore at the box office on the sixth day. This action drama, which was released last Friday, has so far done a total business of Rs 10 crores.

Image: Varun Dhawan/Instagram