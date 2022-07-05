Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kaali Poster: Nusrat Jahan reacts to Leena Manimekalai’s film poster says, 'Let’s not pull religion again'

    First Published Jul 5, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    The debate started when director Leena Manimekalai posted the movie's poster on social media, which features a lady costumed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.
     

    Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan has reacted to the ongoing "Kaali" poster controversy. Speaking to the media at a recent conclave, Nusrat discussed the controversy surrounding the poster for the film Kaali by Toronto-based director Laal Manimekalai.
     

    Nusrat Jahan herself received harsh criticism in 2020 for offending religious sensitivities when she dressed as the goddess Durga for a photoshoot.

    "Let's not pick religion again and make it marketable," Nusrat Jahan said. It's enjoyable to watch this masala while relaxing at home. Look, I've always backed individualism and originality. Having said that, I also think it's important to protect people's religious feelings. When you are being creative, you make decisions and then accept accountability for your own actions. I would never, in my opinion, offend anyone's religious feelings or confound art and faith.
     

    She claimed that she has never damaged religious emotions and that it has never been her objective while discussing the issue around her 2020 candidacy. When Nusrat Jahan appeared as Maa Durga for a special picture session two years ago, she reportedly offended religious feelings and got death threats herself. 
     

    Back then, the politician-actor received criticism for dressing up as a Hindu goddess despite being a Muslim, particularly from Islamic organisations. Nusrat then drew comparisons between the two situations and pleaded with people "not to pull religion again and make it sellable." Also Read: Controversial 'Kaali' poster: Who is Leena Manimekalai?

    On Monday, July 04, the movie poster for Toronto-based director Laal Manimekalai's Kaali received harsh criticism on social media for depicting the Hindu Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. Also Read: Controversial 'Kaali' poster: 5 films, series, posters that hurt religious sentiments

    Many Twitter users requested the filmmaker's arrest as soon as the poster was released, and the hashtag ##ArrestLeenaManimekalai even became viral.  Also Read: Kaali poster controversy: Indian mission in Canada wants it taken off Toronto exhibition

    Kaali poster - IHC Canada

    Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai is accused of criminal conspiracy, offence in a place of worship, intentionally injuring religious sensibilities and intending to cause a breach of peace for the derogatory portrayal of Hindu Gods in her film "Kaali," according to the UP police.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM Modi to feature in Ram Mandir documentary drb

    PM Modi to feature in Ram Mandir documentary?

    Netflix Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah as mother-daughter; both leave netizens impressed RBA

    Netflix's Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah as mother-daughter; both leave netizens impressed

    Is Vijay Sethupathi in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Vijay Sethupathi in Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise? Here's what we know

    Akshay Kumar to join politics? Bollywood actor opens about his plans RBA

    Akshay Kumar to join politics? Bollywood actor opens about his plans

    Meet modern-day Shravan Kumar; Anupam Kher offers to sponsor pilgrimage journeys carrying his parents RBA

    Meet modern-day Shravan Kumar; Anupam Kher offers to sponsor pilgrimage journeys carrying his parents

    Recent Stories

    UGC NET 2022 NTA releases subject wise exam schedule check official notice here gcw

    UGC NET 2022: NTA releases subject-wise exam schedule, check official notice here

    Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral - gps

    Delhi man attacks three neighbours with an iron rod over pet dog barking: spine-chilling video goes viral

    Are you getting married? Few tips all brides should keep in mind RBA

    Are you getting married? Few tips all brides should keep in mind

    Alcohol consumption to smoking 5 factors that put you at risk of a heart attack drb

    Alcohol consumption to smoking, 5 factors that put you at risk of a heart attack

    IND vs ENG 2022, Pataudi Trophy, Edgbaston Test: India just went into a shell on Day 4 against England - Ravi Shastri-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston Test: 'India just went into a shell on Day 4' - Ravi Shastri

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon