Kaali Poster: Nusrat Jahan reacts to Leena Manimekalai’s film poster says, 'Let’s not pull religion again'

The debate started when director Leena Manimekalai posted the movie's poster on social media, which features a lady costumed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.



Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan has reacted to the ongoing "Kaali" poster controversy. Speaking to the media at a recent conclave, Nusrat discussed the controversy surrounding the poster for the film Kaali by Toronto-based director Laal Manimekalai.



Nusrat Jahan herself received harsh criticism in 2020 for offending religious sensitivities when she dressed as the goddess Durga for a photoshoot.

"Let's not pick religion again and make it marketable," Nusrat Jahan said. It's enjoyable to watch this masala while relaxing at home. Look, I've always backed individualism and originality. Having said that, I also think it's important to protect people's religious feelings. When you are being creative, you make decisions and then accept accountability for your own actions. I would never, in my opinion, offend anyone's religious feelings or confound art and faith.



She claimed that she has never damaged religious emotions and that it has never been her objective while discussing the issue around her 2020 candidacy. When Nusrat Jahan appeared as Maa Durga for a special picture session two years ago, she reportedly offended religious feelings and got death threats herself.



Back then, the politician-actor received criticism for dressing up as a Hindu goddess despite being a Muslim, particularly from Islamic organisations. Nusrat then drew comparisons between the two situations and pleaded with people "not to pull religion again and make it sellable."

On Monday, July 04, the movie poster for Toronto-based director Laal Manimekalai's Kaali received harsh criticism on social media for depicting the Hindu Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette.

Many Twitter users requested the filmmaker's arrest as soon as the poster was released, and the hashtag ##ArrestLeenaManimekalai even became viral.

