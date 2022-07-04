Controversial 'Kaali' poster: Who is Leena Manimekalai?

In response to the criticism she was getting on the Goddess Kali smoking poster, Leena Manimekalai urged people to choose "love over hatred" as the scandal gained momentum.

Indian director Leena Manimekalai's documentary's poster has drawn criticism for offending Hindu sensibilities by its representation of the Goddess Kali. On social media, Leena just posted her next documentary's trailer. It made its debut at the Aga Khan Museum as a part of Rhythms of Canada.



The image shows a woman costumed as a Hindu goddess, which has incensed online users. She may be seen smoking a cigarette in the picture. The pride flag of the LGBT community is also discernible in the distance. Users request that the poster be removed after complaining that the director offended their religious sensibilities by depicting the deity. On Twitter, the phrase "arrest Leena Manimekalai" also became popular.



After the dispute gained momentum, Leena issued a call for people to choose "love over hate" in response to the criticism she was receiving. Some of Canada's top cinema students were asked by Toronto Metropolitan University to participate in a camp where they created films exploring the country's rich cultural diversity. I contributed to the film "Kali" and took part in that camp. She said, "I played the lead, produced, and directed it.



"The events that happen one evening when Kali emerges and wanders the streets of Toronto are the centre of the movie. If you see the photo, use the hashtag "love you Leena manimekalai" instead of "arrest Leena manimekalai." According to sources, Leena added, "This Kali talks about choosing love instead of hatred in the middle of so many racial disparities. Also Read: 'Kaali' poster sparks Twitter fury, demand to arrest Leena Manimekalai trends