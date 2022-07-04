Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Controversial 'Kaali' poster: 5 films, series, posters that hurt religious sentiments

    First Published Jul 4, 2022, 8:26 PM IST

    Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s documentary ‘Kaali’ has found itself in the midst of controversies after its poster showed Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. Here are five films, series or posters that have hurt religious sentiments in past.

    Image: Official film poster

    Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Monday released the poster of her upcoming performance documentary ‘Kaali’. Since the time of the poster release, the documentary and Leena have been found to be in midst of a controversy, for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a section of the society. The poster shows Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette, that has the sentiments of many. This is not the first time that a film has been accused of hurting religious sentiments. In fact, there are many such films and series whose posters or scenes have hurt the religious sentiments of the people; take a look at five such projects:

    Image: Official film poster

    Kaali: Leena Manimekalai’s performance documentary does not only show Goddess Kaali with a cigarette in hand but also an LGBTQ flag. The poster has been receiving major flak on social media, with several people demanding an arrest of the filmmaker.

    ALOS READ: Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 busty Bollywood actress and their hot pics; check out

    Image: Official film poster

    Brahmastra: Soon after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra’s trailer was dropped, #boycottBrahmastra had started to trend on social media. This is so because the trailer showed Ranbir Kapoor entering a temple premise wearing shows. The film’s director Ayan Mukerji later issued a clarification on the particular scene and also apologised for the same.

    ALSO READ: Esha Gupta’s sexy bodycon dress's price will leave you stunned! Check out her hot pics

    Image: Official film poster

    Oh My God 2: Last year, Akshay Kumar shared the poster of ‘OMG2’ which is a sequel to his and Paresh Rawal’s film ‘Oh My God’ which was released in the year 2012. The prequel itself had received a lot of flak from the audience before and after its release. And with the sequel’s poster release, Akshay Kumar was once again accused of hurting the religious sentiments of people.

    Image: Official film poster

    Sacred Games: In one particular scene of Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, the former, who plays the role of a Sikh cop, is seen removing his kadha and throwing it in the sea. This particular scene hurt the religious sentiments of many people, drawing flak from the audience.

    Image: Official film poster

    Angry Indian Goddesses: Before Kaali, it was Pan Nalim’s 2015 multi-starrer film ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’ had received major flak for not one but multiple scenes. The film had to face the wrath of the CBFC which asked it to make at least 17 cuts. One particular scene that was reportedly made through the cut was the photographs of angry goddesses suggesting that it may hurt the religious sentiments. In fact, there are also reports that the film’s poster had to be changed for similar reasons as per the CBFC’s directives.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Madhavan's 'Rocketry'; here's what Thalaivar has to say snt

    Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Madhavan's 'Rocketry'; here's what Thalaivar has to say

    Why did Arjun Kapoor sister Anshula remove her bra in front of camera Here is what happened drb

    Why did Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula remove her bra in front of camera? Here's what happened

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Potential spoiler on match involving Seth Rollins-ayh

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Potential spoiler on match involving Seth Rollins

    Big Boss Malayalam Dilsha Prasannan becomes the first woman in history to flinch the trophy drb

    Bigg Boss 4 Malayalam: Dilsha Prasannan first woman contestant to win the show

    Who was Tarun Majumdar? Acclaimed filmmaker passes away at 92 RBA

    Who was Tarun Majumdar? Acclaimed filmmaker passes away at 92

    Recent Stories

    Soldier daughter, suffering from childhood deafness, gets rare brain implant at Army hospital

    Soldier's daughter, suffering from childhood deafness, gets rare brain implant at Army hospital

    Is Eden Hazard getting a new role with Real Madrid-krn

    Is Eden Hazard getting a new role with Real Madrid

    Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Madhavan's 'Rocketry'; here's what Thalaivar has to say snt

    Superstar Rajinikanth reviews Madhavan's 'Rocketry'; here's what Thalaivar has to say

    Tamil Nadu as independent country? Don't push us DMK A Raja warns PM, HM

    Independent Tamil Nadu? 'Don't push us,' DMK's Raja warns PM, HM

    Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta 5 busty Bollywood actress and their hot pics check out drb

    Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 busty Bollywood actress and their hot pics; check out

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon
    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Another landslide near Manipur tragedy site; 38 still missing

    Video Icon
    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Spicejet flight to Jabalpur returns to Delhi after smoke inside cabin

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Asianet News Samvad with sporting legend Abhinav Bindra

    Video Icon