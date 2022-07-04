Controversial 'Kaali' poster: 5 films, series, posters that hurt religious sentiments

Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s documentary ‘Kaali’ has found itself in the midst of controversies after its poster showed Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. Here are five films, series or posters that have hurt religious sentiments in past.

Image: Official film poster

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Monday released the poster of her upcoming performance documentary ‘Kaali’. Since the time of the poster release, the documentary and Leena have been found to be in midst of a controversy, for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a section of the society. The poster shows Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette, that has the sentiments of many. This is not the first time that a film has been accused of hurting religious sentiments. In fact, there are many such films and series whose posters or scenes have hurt the religious sentiments of the people; take a look at five such projects:

Image: Official film poster

Kaali: Leena Manimekalai’s performance documentary does not only show Goddess Kaali with a cigarette in hand but also an LGBTQ flag. The poster has been receiving major flak on social media, with several people demanding an arrest of the filmmaker. ALOS READ: Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 busty Bollywood actress and their hot pics; check out

Image: Official film poster

Brahmastra: Soon after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra’s trailer was dropped, #boycottBrahmastra had started to trend on social media. This is so because the trailer showed Ranbir Kapoor entering a temple premise wearing shows. The film’s director Ayan Mukerji later issued a clarification on the particular scene and also apologised for the same. ALSO READ: Esha Gupta’s sexy bodycon dress's price will leave you stunned! Check out her hot pics

Image: Official film poster

Oh My God 2: Last year, Akshay Kumar shared the poster of ‘OMG2’ which is a sequel to his and Paresh Rawal’s film ‘Oh My God’ which was released in the year 2012. The prequel itself had received a lot of flak from the audience before and after its release. And with the sequel’s poster release, Akshay Kumar was once again accused of hurting the religious sentiments of people.

Image: Official film poster

Sacred Games: In one particular scene of Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, the former, who plays the role of a Sikh cop, is seen removing his kadha and throwing it in the sea. This particular scene hurt the religious sentiments of many people, drawing flak from the audience.

Image: Official film poster