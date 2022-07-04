Controversial 'Kaali' poster: 5 films, series, posters that hurt religious sentiments
Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s documentary ‘Kaali’ has found itself in the midst of controversies after its poster showed Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. Here are five films, series or posters that have hurt religious sentiments in past.
Image: Official film poster
Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on Monday released the poster of her upcoming performance documentary ‘Kaali’. Since the time of the poster release, the documentary and Leena have been found to be in midst of a controversy, for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a section of the society. The poster shows Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette, that has the sentiments of many. This is not the first time that a film has been accused of hurting religious sentiments. In fact, there are many such films and series whose posters or scenes have hurt the religious sentiments of the people; take a look at five such projects:
Image: Official film poster
Kaali: Leena Manimekalai’s performance documentary does not only show Goddess Kaali with a cigarette in hand but also an LGBTQ flag. The poster has been receiving major flak on social media, with several people demanding an arrest of the filmmaker.
ALOS READ: Janhvi Kapoor to Esha Gupta, 5 busty Bollywood actress and their hot pics; check out
Image: Official film poster
Brahmastra: Soon after Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra’s trailer was dropped, #boycottBrahmastra had started to trend on social media. This is so because the trailer showed Ranbir Kapoor entering a temple premise wearing shows. The film’s director Ayan Mukerji later issued a clarification on the particular scene and also apologised for the same.
ALSO READ: Esha Gupta’s sexy bodycon dress's price will leave you stunned! Check out her hot pics
Image: Official film poster
Oh My God 2: Last year, Akshay Kumar shared the poster of ‘OMG2’ which is a sequel to his and Paresh Rawal’s film ‘Oh My God’ which was released in the year 2012. The prequel itself had received a lot of flak from the audience before and after its release. And with the sequel’s poster release, Akshay Kumar was once again accused of hurting the religious sentiments of people.
Image: Official film poster
Sacred Games: In one particular scene of Sacred Games starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles, the former, who plays the role of a Sikh cop, is seen removing his kadha and throwing it in the sea. This particular scene hurt the religious sentiments of many people, drawing flak from the audience.
Image: Official film poster
Angry Indian Goddesses: Before Kaali, it was Pan Nalim’s 2015 multi-starrer film ‘Angry Indian Goddesses’ had received major flak for not one but multiple scenes. The film had to face the wrath of the CBFC which asked it to make at least 17 cuts. One particular scene that was reportedly made through the cut was the photographs of angry goddesses suggesting that it may hurt the religious sentiments. In fact, there are also reports that the film’s poster had to be changed for similar reasons as per the CBFC’s directives.