Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez SEXY photos: 54-year-old star looks stunning in her latest Instagram post; check out

    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    Jennifer Lopez donned a plunging neckline dress that showed her hot, curvy body. She also added plum-toned makeup and a gold Gucci lariat necklace.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The 54-year-old actress let her body do the talking in a plunging gown that reached her belly button. Even though it was black, the gown reminded us of her green Versace gown that showed off her midriff at the Grammy Awards in 2000, when she was romancing Diddy. 

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Her chocolate brown hair was down over her shoulders, and she wore plum-toned makeup and a gold Gucci lariat necklace.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The new record is primarily about her feelings for her new husband, Ben Affleck. According to Billboard, the new album includes the tracks To Be Yours, Mad in Love, Greatest Love Story Never Told, Rebound, and This Time Around.

    article_image4

    Jennifer's eighth studio album, This Is Me... Now, will be released on February 16th. Can't Get Enough, her new single, was released on Wednesday.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In the high-energy track, she looked stunning as she played a bride marrying many different hunks.Throughout the video, the actress shined as she wore a variety of wedding dresses, including one with heart-shaped cutouts, while being married numerous times—a tribute to her four weddings in real life. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One of the grooms resembled her husband, Ben. Derek Hough, her former World Of Dance co-star, is another. Trevor Jackson from Grown-ish appears as well. 'This is Me...'Now: The Film' is unlike anything else you've seen from JL. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A narrative-driven, intimate, contemplative, erotic, humorous, fanciful, and extremely entertaining musical and visual reinterpretation of her publicised love life,' according to a press statement.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhuvan Bum buys 11 crore bungalow in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, property details here RKK

    Bhuvan Bum buys 11 crore bungalow in South Delhi's Greater Kailash, property details here

    Viral Video: Fans chants Jai Shri Ram as Teja Sajja 'HanuMan' hits theatres; every ticket contributes Rs 5 to Ram Mandir snt

    Viral Video: Fans chants Jai Shri Ram as 'HanuMan' hits theatres; every ticket contributes Rs 5 to Ram Mandir

    'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' song out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon release foot-tapping number, set stage on fire RKK

    'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' song out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon release foot-tapping number, set stage on fire

    Mohanlal receives 'Akshat' from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration anr

    Mohanlal receives 'Akshat' from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration

    Captain Miller Movie Review: Dhanush is back with epic blockbuster; Check rkn

    Captain Miller Movie Review: Dhanush is back with epic blockbuster; Check

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi cleans Kalaram temple premises in Nashik as part of Swachhata Abhiyan WATCH gcw

    PM Modi cleans Kalaram temple premises in Nashik as part of 'Swachhata Abhiyan' (WATCH)

    Lohri 2024: Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first festival RKK

    Lohri 2024: Bollywood couples who will celebrate their first festival

    2000 year-old bullet bearing Julius Caeser's name unearthed, unveiling new clues in Roman Civil War snt

    2,000 year-old bullet bearing Julius Caeser's name unearthed, unveiling new clues in Roman Civil War

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 8 different names of Lord Rama in Ramayana rkn

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 8 different names of Lord Rama in Ramayana

    Cricket NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Babar Azam achieves 3rd highest T20I run tally, but Pakistan fall short by 43 runs osf

    NZ vs PAK 1st T20I: Babar Azam achieves 3rd highest T20I run tally, but Pakistan fall short by 43 runs

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon