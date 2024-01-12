Jennifer Lopez SEXY photos: 54-year-old star looks stunning in her latest Instagram post; check out

Jennifer Lopez donned a plunging neckline dress that showed her hot, curvy body. She also added plum-toned makeup and a gold Gucci lariat necklace.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The 54-year-old actress let her body do the talking in a plunging gown that reached her belly button. Even though it was black, the gown reminded us of her green Versace gown that showed off her midriff at the Grammy Awards in 2000, when she was romancing Diddy.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Her chocolate brown hair was down over her shoulders, and she wore plum-toned makeup and a gold Gucci lariat necklace.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The new record is primarily about her feelings for her new husband, Ben Affleck. According to Billboard, the new album includes the tracks To Be Yours, Mad in Love, Greatest Love Story Never Told, Rebound, and This Time Around.

Jennifer's eighth studio album, This Is Me... Now, will be released on February 16th. Can't Get Enough, her new single, was released on Wednesday.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In the high-energy track, she looked stunning as she played a bride marrying many different hunks.Throughout the video, the actress shined as she wore a variety of wedding dresses, including one with heart-shaped cutouts, while being married numerous times—a tribute to her four weddings in real life.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

One of the grooms resembled her husband, Ben. Derek Hough, her former World Of Dance co-star, is another. Trevor Jackson from Grown-ish appears as well. 'This is Me...'Now: The Film' is unlike anything else you've seen from JL.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

A narrative-driven, intimate, contemplative, erotic, humorous, fanciful, and extremely entertaining musical and visual reinterpretation of her publicised love life,' according to a press statement.