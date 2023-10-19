Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jennifer Lopez BOLD photos: 54-year-old looks HOT in lingerie; fans go crazy on her sultry new images

    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 11:51 AM IST

    Jennifer Lopez stunned fans when she posed in steamy new photos wearing her own lingerie brand. Here's what that means and how the internet is reacting.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez is one of those celebs who never appear to age a day in their lives. The 54-year-old actress, who recently marked her first wedding anniversary with husband Ben Affleck, remains as lovely as ever.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The singer Jennifer Lopez radiated beauty as she flaunted the collection inspired by her next album while announcing the new lingerie brand.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lopez took to her Instagram account to share the news and wrote, "Introducing my @IntimissimiOfficial THIS IS ME... NOW collection [sparkles emoji] From Verona to Hollywood and made with love [two hearts emoji]." 
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The photographs showed her striking sexy positions while wearing the exquisite lingerie set with subtle crystal accents. It's defined as a collection that makes you feel free, powerful, and attractive.
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The line claims to dive into Jennifer Lopez's path of self-reflection and personal development. The actress picked a hummingbird charm because it denotes luck, perseverance, and vivid energy, and it is meaningful to her.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jennifer Lopez also used a jade green colour, which her husband Ben Affleck used when he proposed with a green diamond ring. Lopez feels green to be a lucky colour since fantastic things have happened to her when she has worn it.

    article_image7

    One user wrote, "Wow my jaw just dropped [heart eyes emoji] [fire emoji]." Another said, "Beauty inside and out. You're a precious gem!!! [x2 red heart emojis]."

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A third felt, "BEN AFFLECK IS SO LUCKY," referring to Lopez's husband. A fourth replied, "The most beautiful thing you'll see today [red heart] [heart eyes emoji]."
     

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While one user noted, "Ageless beauty [x3 fire emojis]," another said, "Gobsmackingly gorgeous [fire emoji]." A third responded, "Simply perfection. No other girl has it all like you. The body, the face, the grit, I could go on..." For the unversed, Lopez announced her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now in November 2022. A follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, the upcoming record will be her first studio album in nine long years.
     

