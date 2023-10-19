Jennifer Lopez BOLD photos: 54-year-old looks HOT in lingerie; fans go crazy on her sultry new images

Jennifer Lopez stunned fans when she posed in steamy new photos wearing her own lingerie brand. Here's what that means and how the internet is reacting.

Jennifer Lopez is one of those celebs who never appear to age a day in their lives. The 54-year-old actress, who recently marked her first wedding anniversary with husband Ben Affleck, remains as lovely as ever.

The singer Jennifer Lopez radiated beauty as she flaunted the collection inspired by her next album while announcing the new lingerie brand.

Lopez took to her Instagram account to share the news and wrote, "Introducing my @IntimissimiOfficial THIS IS ME... NOW collection [sparkles emoji] From Verona to Hollywood and made with love [two hearts emoji]."



The photographs showed her striking sexy positions while wearing the exquisite lingerie set with subtle crystal accents. It's defined as a collection that makes you feel free, powerful, and attractive.



The line claims to dive into Jennifer Lopez's path of self-reflection and personal development. The actress picked a hummingbird charm because it denotes luck, perseverance, and vivid energy, and it is meaningful to her.

Jennifer Lopez also used a jade green colour, which her husband Ben Affleck used when he proposed with a green diamond ring. Lopez feels green to be a lucky colour since fantastic things have happened to her when she has worn it.

One user wrote, "Wow my jaw just dropped [heart eyes emoji] [fire emoji]." Another said, "Beauty inside and out. You're a precious gem!!! [x2 red heart emojis]."

A third felt, "BEN AFFLECK IS SO LUCKY," referring to Lopez's husband. A fourth replied, "The most beautiful thing you'll see today [red heart] [heart eyes emoji]."



While one user noted, "Ageless beauty [x3 fire emojis]," another said, "Gobsmackingly gorgeous [fire emoji]." A third responded, "Simply perfection. No other girl has it all like you. The body, the face, the grit, I could go on..." For the unversed, Lopez announced her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now in November 2022. A follow-up to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then, the upcoming record will be her first studio album in nine long years.

