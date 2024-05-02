Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor's home NOW on Airbnb; actress' Chennai sea-facing villa booking starts from May 12; read details

    First Published May 2, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    Airbnb has added a new category called Icons, with 11 celebrities worldwide advertising their apartments. Janhvi Kapoor's Chennai residence was purchased by her late mother, Sridevi. Guests will get access to one bedroom and a bathroom. It will be open for booking on May 12.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Airbnb has created a new category called Icons, which includes 11 celebrities worldwide who have marketed their rooms. Janhvi's Chennai home was bought by her late mother, the legendary Sridevi. Airbnb's official website has published a series of images of the opulent flat, captioned 'Live like Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor'.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It was announced that Janhvi will host two visitors who will have access to one bedroom and a bathroom. It will be open for bookings on May 12.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor will choose visitors for the stay, who would be able to "savour authentic South Indian cuisine." Not only that, but fans will be able to sample the actress' "favourite local delicacies, like ghee podi rice and palkova." 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The one-night visit will also involve chats with Janhvi about her "favourite beauty hacks" passed down from her mother, Sridevi.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sharing details about her Chennai home, Janhvi told Airbnb, “My most cherished childhood memories are of spending summers with my family at our coastal oasis in Chennai, India. This home has always felt like a sanctuary, and I want to share that same feeling with my fans. This is why I'm opening our home up to a few guests for the first time ever to have the full Kapoor family experience. That means a lot of relaxing—eating South Indian food, doing yoga, and trying my mother's natural skin care recipes. I can't wait to share it all with you.”

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The property is spread across four acres of land. Janhvi Kapoor added that she would be giving a private tour of her house to the selected guests. “I'll take you on a private tour of our coastal home as I reminisce on summers spent with my family. We'll enjoy some much-deserved relaxation as I show you my all-natural skincare routine that I learned from my mum (hello homemade honey face mask and oils made from hibiscus flower). Who knows, I might just spill my top Bollywood beauty secrets.”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor said, “You'll enjoy a wonderful dinner of some of my favourite South Indian dishes like Ghee Podi Rice, Andhra Biryani, Pesarattu Dosa, and Palkova. My mouth is watering thinking about it. Enjoy a morning yoga session followed by a healthy breakfast (I like to start my day with lassi) and take in ocean views from the deck.”

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Other pop culture spots on the Icons list include the real-life house from Disney-Pixar's Up (2009) in Abiquiu, New Mexico. People can also rent out the X-Men mansion in New York's Westchester County. In August, Kevin Hart's members-only Coramino Live Lounge will be open for the guests. Whereas, in October, you can meet none other than Doja Cat.

