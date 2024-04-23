Janhvi Kapoor's diet secrets revealed! Check it out and get a SEXY, HOT body like her

Janhvi Kapoor sexy photos: According to rumours, the Dhadak actress starts her day with detox water—lukewarm water with lemon juice and honey. Reportedly, she maintains a simple diet and regular workout routine.

Janhvi Kapoor is a well-known actress from the next generation in Bollywood. The daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has won people's hearts with her script selections, opulent wardrobe choices, and stunning complexion.

The actor has firmly established her standing in the profession. Her athleticism, gorgeous curves, and toned form have sparked speculation regarding her nutrition secrets.

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is now 27 reportedly follows a basic diet and works out on a daily basis.

The Dhadak actress begins each day with detox water, which is lukewarm water combined with lemon juice and honey.

The actress consumes a spoonful of desi ghee every morning before breakfast to boost the condition of her skin and hair.

According to rumours, the diva practices intermittent fasting to improve her health and fitness. She follows the 16:8 rule, which states that she eats within an 8-hour window and then fasts for the next 16 hours.

Janhvi Kapoor reportedly enjoys eating home-cooked food at lunch. She eats gluten-free rotis with seasonal vegetables like bhindi (okra), palak (spinach), and methi (fenugreek leaves).

She also enjoys dal in all its variants. Her protein intake comprises of paneer or chicken. She prefers a basic dinner, such as a light salad or red rice biryani, which must be homemade.

She does not miss meals and eats her dinner by 10 p.m. The actress enjoys Korean cuisine. She like spicy Korean noodles, tofu bibimbap, and haemul pajeon. She also likes Japanese Shirakati noodles and loaded nachos.

Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, which starred Ishaan Khatter and was a big hit at the box office. She has since appeared in films like Roohi, Mili, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Good Luck Jerry.

Aside from that, she has films like Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh in her collection. She is preparing to debut in the South with Devara - Part 1. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, will star South actor Jr NTR in the lead.