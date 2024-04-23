Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor's diet secrets revealed! Check it out and get a SEXY, HOT body like her

    First Published Apr 23, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Janhvi Kapoor sexy photos: According to rumours, the Dhadak actress starts her day with detox water—lukewarm water with lemon juice and honey. Reportedly, she maintains a simple diet and regular workout routine.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor is a well-known actress from the next generation in Bollywood. The daughter of late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor has won people's hearts with her script selections, opulent wardrobe choices, and stunning complexion.

    article_image2

    Janhvi Kapoor Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and Boney kapoor

    The actor has firmly established her standing in the profession. Her athleticism, gorgeous curves, and toned form have sparked speculation regarding her nutrition secrets.

    article_image3

    Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is now 27 reportedly follows a basic diet and works out on a daily basis.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Dhadak actress begins each day with detox water, which is lukewarm water combined with lemon juice and honey. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress consumes a spoonful of desi ghee every morning before breakfast to boost the condition of her skin and hair.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

     According to rumours, the diva practices intermittent fasting to improve her health and fitness. She follows the 16:8 rule, which states that she eats within an 8-hour window and then fasts for the next 16 hours.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor reportedly enjoys eating home-cooked food at lunch. She eats gluten-free rotis with seasonal vegetables like bhindi (okra), palak (spinach), and methi (fenugreek leaves).

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She also enjoys dal in all its variants. Her protein intake comprises of paneer or chicken. She prefers a basic dinner, such as a light salad or red rice biryani, which must be homemade.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She does not miss meals and eats her dinner by 10 p.m. The actress enjoys Korean cuisine. She like spicy Korean noodles, tofu bibimbap, and haemul pajeon. She also likes Japanese Shirakati noodles and loaded nachos.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, which starred Ishaan Khatter and was a big hit at the box office. She has since appeared in films like Roohi, Mili, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Good Luck Jerry.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Aside from that, she has films like Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Ulajh in her collection. She is preparing to debut in the South with Devara - Part 1. The film, directed by Koratala Siva, will star South actor Jr NTR in the lead.

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    L360: Mohanlal, Shobana starrer starts rolling; actor shares update rkn

    L360: Mohanlal, Shobana starrer starts rolling; actor shares update

    Salman Khan house firing case: Police finds gun used by shooters in Surat's Tapi river, watch video RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Police finds gun used by shooters in Surat's Tapi river, watch video

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 latest update: 12 contestants nominated for this week's eviction on 22 April; Check rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: 12 contestants nominated for this week's eviction; Check

    Nora Fatehi talks about photographers zooming in on her butt and other body parts RBA

    Nora Fatehi talks about photographers 'zooming in' on her bu*t and other body parts

    Alec Baldwin loses cool at woman asking him to say 'Free Palestine', accuses him of putting people in Jail RKK

    Alec Baldwin loses cool at woman asking him to say 'Free Palestine', accuses him of putting people in Jail

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Before Surat's Mukesh Dalal, THESE MPs got elected unopposed in the past gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Before Surat's Mukesh Dalal, THESE MPs got elected unopposed in the past

    China futuristic urinals offer automated health monitoring in public toilets for Rs 235 snt

    China's futuristic urinals offer automated health monitoring in public toilets for Rs 235!

    L360: Mohanlal, Shobana starrer starts rolling; actor shares update rkn

    L360: Mohanlal, Shobana starrer starts rolling; actor shares update

    football Inter Milan players, fans celebrate team's 20th Serie A title as they defeat rivals AC Milan (WATCH) snt

    'Milano Siamo Noi': Inter Milan players, fans celebrate 20th Serie A title after win over AC Milan (WATCH)

    Good news for Apple fans in India: Tech giants to open stories in Bengaluru and Pune soon, says report gcw

    Good news for Apple fans in India: Tech giants to open stories in Bengaluru and Pune soon, says report

    Recent Videos

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar Exclusive! 'People in Kerala are angry, fed up with Left and Congress' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Narendra Modi Exclusive! PM EXPOSES Left in Kerala; Congress and Communists two sides of the same coin'

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...'

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi appeals to voters: 'Don't take 2024 elections lightly...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'The burden on common man has reduced today'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview! 'For me it is not VIP, it is EPI -- Every Person is Important' (WATCH)

    Video Icon