Jacqueline Fernandez in Los Angeles, wins ‘Woman of Excellence’ award on Women's Day

Jacqueline Fernandez arrived in Los Angeles, California, last week to attend the Annual Los Angeles Italy Festival and get her 'Woman of Excellence' award.

Donning a breathtaking sky blue satin gown and alpha-ing it up with her classy clothing, the actress shone during the screening of her film 'Tell It Like A Woman' at Los Angeles Italia.

Celebrating Women's Day with her newest accolade of 'Woman of Excellence,' the actress turned to social media and posted a nice tribute. She released photos from the occasion in which she is seen posing with some of the most creative minds in international film.

In the caption, she wrote, “Celebrated Women's Day in the best way possible!! So proud and happy that a film made by women to empower other women got us an Oscar nomination for best original song!! Last night was so special at the screening of 'Tell it like a woman' by the Los Angeles Italian Film Fashion Art fest and to be on the panel with such amazing women discussing their stories!! Thank you @wditogether @andreaiervolinoproducer @leenaclicks @aseematographer @arrahman @dianewarren @sofiacarson ❤️❤️❤️”



The actress, who starred in the ensemble Hollywood picture 'Tell It Like a Woman,' earned the prize after her film was shown at the film festival in the United States. The song 'Applause' from her film was also nominated for an Oscar Award this year, giving this young girl a lot to be proud of.

Photo Courtesy: PR Handout