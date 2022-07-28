Ek Villain Returns: Here’s what Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s breakfast looks like

Want to know what actors Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria have for their breakfast and lunch? Hint: It is filled with eggs and chicken! Continue reading this article to find out about what’s on the plate for them.

Fans of Bollywood celebrities are often interested in knowing everything about their favourite actor(s) – from their likes to dislikes. They not only follow them for their acting skills but also for their good looks, fitness, lifestyle and more. And when it comes to fitness, fans always want to know about what their most loved actor(s) diet includes.

Keeping this in mind, Asianet Newsable gives you a sneak peek into the breakfast and lunch preferences of ‘Ek Villain Returns’ actors Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. The trio, who were recently touring cities for the film’s promotions, were in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. And that is exactly when we stumbled upon their breakfast and lunch menu. So, if you are interested in knowing what they eat and in how much quantity, this article finds you right!

Disha Patani: The breakfast menu for Disha Patani is quite simple. She does not eat a spread of things but going by her fitness, her breakfast is infused with eggs. Disha, on her recent visit to Indore, ordered two types of egg bhurjis – plain and masala, along with four pieces of brown bread, toasted.

Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria: When it comes to breakfast, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria’s menu comes with a plate full of eggs. They ordered for 10 scrambled eggs (runny) along with six multigrain toasts and some butter. With this, they also called in for two fried eggs (runny) along with sausages. And if you thought that Arjun and Tara do not have a sweet tooth, you might be wrong! They prefer to have raspberry and blueberry jams to go along with the toast for their breakfast.

Dal Makhni to Chicken ghee roast, the lunch menu: After a filling breakfast that is loaded with eggs, the lunch menu for Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria comes with chicken, veggies, and rotis. They ordered for a full portion of dal makhani, gosht dum pulao, four Malabari parathas and chicken ghee roast. Apart from this, they had also called in for a portion of Indian chicken curry with 100 grams of rice, 100 grams of grilled chicken in mushroom sauce and a portion of 100 grams of sautéed vegetables.

So, if you want to have a physique just like these three actors, you know what to order next. But do not forget the amount of work out that these actors do on a daily basis. Their diet is purely based on their bodies and has been designed by their dieticians as per their workout. It is strongly recommended that before going on a diet, you must consult of fitness trainer or a dietician because each diet varies as per the person’s body.

Meanwhile, Ek Villain Returns which also stars actor John Abraham is all set to hit the theatres on Friday, July 29. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film has been backed by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.