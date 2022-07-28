Uorfi Javed's ridiculously BOLD fashion: Fish-net swimsuit on Mumbai roads

Is Uorfi Javed’s latest take on fashion, where she wears a printed swimsuit on the streets of Mumbai, is a hit or a miss? Check out her pictures and decide for yourself!

Image: Varinder Chawla

If there is anyone who can wear a swimsuit to the streets, it is none other than Uorfi Javed. Time and again, Uorfi has shocked everyone with her fashion sense. And each time, she has gone a notch up with fashion ideas and styling. This time around, Uorfi surprised everyone when she stepped out on the streets wearing nothing but a swimsuit that came with what looks like a fish net. As she posed for the pictures, Uorfi flaunted her assets like never before.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Uorfi Javed was in Bandra when she was papped by the photographers. The Bigg Boss OTT fame wore a pastel green swimsuit and a net while showing off her skin and assets. ALSO READ: Malaika Arora looks ravishing in RED HOT strapless gown

Image: Varinder Chawla

The printed swimwear that Uorfi Javed wore, came with a tie-up at the back. Along with this, she pleated her hair in a fine braid and accessorised her look with matching hoop earrings. ALSO READ: 5 sexy cleavage revealing pictures and videos of hotty Ameesha Patel

Image: Varinder Chawla

Recently, Uorfi Javed was in the news for a couple of pictures that she had posted on her Instagram stories. In the pictures, Uorfi was wearing a deep yellow bikini top. However, even that bikini came with an element of hers.

Image: Varinder Chawla