Uorfi Javed's ridiculously BOLD fashion: Fish-net swimsuit on Mumbai roads
Is Uorfi Javed’s latest take on fashion, where she wears a printed swimsuit on the streets of Mumbai, is a hit or a miss? Check out her pictures and decide for yourself!
Image: Varinder Chawla
If there is anyone who can wear a swimsuit to the streets, it is none other than Uorfi Javed. Time and again, Uorfi has shocked everyone with her fashion sense. And each time, she has gone a notch up with fashion ideas and styling. This time around, Uorfi surprised everyone when she stepped out on the streets wearing nothing but a swimsuit that came with what looks like a fish net. As she posed for the pictures, Uorfi flaunted her assets like never before.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Uorfi Javed was in Bandra when she was papped by the photographers. The Bigg Boss OTT fame wore a pastel green swimsuit and a net while showing off her skin and assets.
ALSO READ: Malaika Arora looks ravishing in RED HOT strapless gown
Image: Varinder Chawla
The printed swimwear that Uorfi Javed wore, came with a tie-up at the back. Along with this, she pleated her hair in a fine braid and accessorised her look with matching hoop earrings.
ALSO READ: 5 sexy cleavage revealing pictures and videos of hotty Ameesha Patel
Image: Varinder Chawla
Recently, Uorfi Javed was in the news for a couple of pictures that she had posted on her Instagram stories. In the pictures, Uorfi was wearing a deep yellow bikini top. However, even that bikini came with an element of hers.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Uorfi Javed’s deep yellow bikini covered only one of her breasts while the other she hid with her hand. Those pictures served as fodder for the trolls who once again attacked the actor for her fashion. In past too, Uorfi has been attacked multiple times for her clothes.