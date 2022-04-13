Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Deepika Padukone jealous? Actress trolled for leaving city ahead of ex-boyfriend Ranbir, Alia's wedding

    First Published Apr 13, 2022, 1:15 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot this weekend. 'Bechari Shaadi Se Bhag Rehi,' "Itni jealousy?" Deepika Padukone photographed at Mumbai airport a few hours ago, and many believe she is departing the city ahead of the big Bollywood wedding

    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has become a victim of taunting and trolling due to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. Deepika was spotted leaving Mumbai a few hours ago. It is unclear if she did so for personal or professional reasons, but trolls were eager to criticise her.
     

    Many social media users believed Deepika was leaving Mumbai out of "jealousy." ‘Leaving the city before Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding’, ‘bechari shaadi se bhag rehi’. "Itni jealousy?" asked one social media user. "She did the same before Vicky – Kat wedding," another said.
     

    "Why is she never happy with anyone's wedding," questioned one user. "Are you not happy with Ranveer Singh," asked one user. "She wants them all," said another netizen. "Running away from the wedding?" asked a social media user.
     

    Many others, however, rushed to her in defence. "She's an actress, she needs to travel, what's the big deal?" one enquired. "Leave her alone, you people," another said. "So she should stay in Mumbai until the wedding? What about her profession? "a user stated

    The wedding festivities for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are slated to begin today. The pre-wedding celebrations and the wedding will all take place in the ancestral RK house on April 17. Also Read: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story

    To give a little background about Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship. In 2007, Deepika and Ranbir dated for an extended period before splitting up amicably. Deepika said that she caught Ranbir cheating on her in an interview. Also Read: Ayan Mukerji's wedding gift to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; fans go awwww (Watch)

