Ayan Mukerji's wedding gift to Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt; fans go awwww (Watch)

Ayan Mukerji's latest post is to celebrate the marriage of his friends Ranbir and Alia, the film's primary couple and to wish them all the happiness as they begin on a new adventure.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to get hitched in the coming days. The countdown for one of the biggest Bollywood weddings has begun. The prep is happening in full swing and reportedly, the wedding festivities start today.

Well, as a gift to them and to all their fans, Ayan Mukerji shared a part from Brahmastra’s song Kesariya. Ayan released this to celebrate the union of the lead pair of the movie and to wish them all the happiness as they embark on a new journey.

Ranbir and Alia are seen romancing each other in the video. The dreamy video is likely to excite fans of the Bollywood pair. "Team Brahmastra wishes our lead pair all the love and light!" reads the caption in the video.

Along with the video, Ayan Mukerji penned a heartfelt note for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. He wrote, “For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon ! ❤️🥰💥”

Also Read: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story



Ayan called the couple his “closest and dearest people in this world”. He further wrote, “My happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!”

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding?

Ayan stated that he is sharing the song to commemorate Alia and Ranbir's marriage and closed his statement by writing, “Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever ❤️💥 #loveisthelight.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to marry on April 14.