    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story

    Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, watch this throwback video of Ranbir and Alia blushing non-stop as Ayan Mukerji talks about their relationship.

    Watch Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    The town is abuzz with the news of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt getting married to each other. Their wedding has been anticipated to be Bollywood’s biggest wedding of this year. While there still continues to be confusion regarding their wedding date, Ranbir and Alia’s fans have not been able to keep calm.

    Amidst the continuous reports around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding, a fairly old video has been doing rounds on social media wherein Ranbir’s best friend Ayan Mukerji, is seen spilling beans over Ranbir and Alia’s relationship.

    The video is from the motion poster launch event of Brahmastra that was held a few months ago. The event was held in Mumbai and was attended by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji. Those who must have seen the pictures from the event would certainly remember Ranbir and Alia being all cosy with each other.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding?

    Coming back to the video, Ayan Mukerji is seen talking about how he at first was happy to have cast Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in his film until he became worried about their relationship possibly ruining their relationship.

    “When we started, I was like this the best casting – Ranbir and Alia, powerhouses of acting. They, Ranbir and Alia, became good friends. Like very, very, very good friends.. more than friends. Then when it started, I didn't want the whole world to see them for these 4 years. I didn't want anybody to see them till my film had not come out. Every time they would go out I would tell them that they are ruining my film." And while Ayan spoke these words at the launch event, Ranbir and Alia, who were standing right next to him, kept looking down and were blushing shamelessly.

    ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s combined net worth will leave you stunned!

    Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt’s step-brother Rahul Bhatt, reportedly told a media organisation that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor have decided to postpone their wedding. He reportedly claimed that the couple was unhappy with their wedding details ‘leaking’ in the media, and thus, have decided to push the dates.

    Watch the adorable video here:

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 4:10 PM IST
