Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt marriage: Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni arrives in Mumbai with husband Bharat

Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor landed in Mumbai on Tuesday, days ahead of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt’s wedding.

What‘s a ‘Shaadi-ka’ghar’ without the joy of family members reuniting to celebrate the union of two people? And when it is the wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, you know that all the pieces have to fall right in place. While the residence of Ranbir Kapoor has been decked up in lights and so is his family’s RK Studio along with other wedding preparations that had been going around, there was the only element that seemed missing – the presence of Ranbir’s elder sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her family. That absence was also filled in on Tuesday when Riddhima arrived in Mumbai.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was spotted at the arrival gate of Mumbai airport on Tuesday after she landed in the city from New Delhi. Riddhima was joined by her husband Bharat Sahni and their daughter Samara Sahni. ALSO READ: Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt blush as Ayan Mukerji spills beans on their love story

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, a jeweller designer, sported an army print co-ord, paired with a black jacket. Her husband Bharat Sahni was seen in a casual black t-shirt and blue denim.

As she walked out of the airport, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was greeted by the paps who were waiting outside to click her photographs. She indulged in small chitchat with the photographers as she continued to walk out with her husband and daughter. ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have postponed their wedding?

After a few exchanges of pleasantries, one paparazzo was quick in asking her: “Ma’am, tareekh confirmed hai ya sab jagah bas faila rahe hai? (Ma’am is the date confirmed or it is only being spread)” Riddhima didged the question by turning back and trying to look for her daughter.

Meanwhile, a report by AajTak on Tuesday claimed that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding has most likely been postponed. The report quoted Alia’s stepbrother Rahul Bhatt who said that the couple was not happy with all the details being leaked in the media.

