    IPL 2023: RR's Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma revels in tradtional attire (SEXY PICTURES)

    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Yuzvendra Chahal has had an above-par performance and impact with Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, his wife, Dhanashree Verma, is also putting on a show on social media with her traditional looks.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is continuing to have a great time with former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has a decent performance so far, but needs to be more consistent. In the meantime, his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, is also doing a fine job.

    Dhanashree is famous for sharing her intriguing dance videos on social media and stunning pictures in exotic fashion. However, she also rocks herself in the traditional attire, as in the latest one above, she is seen revelling in a conventional black dress, while her smile gives her an alluring look. "Sending out some beautiful positive energy", she captioned.

    article_image2

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Checking out Dhanashree's looks in other traditional attires, she is seen wearing a simple yellow standard Indian attire, which gives her an uncomplicated look as she gazes into the setting sun.

    article_image3

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    As for here, Dhanashree is seen wearing a light-coloured salwar kameez with simple looks, while the fashion sense is perfect for Indian summers.

    article_image4

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    Here, Dhanashree rocks the occasion of Holi in classic attire, wearing a kurti, which is a perfect fashion sense for women during the instance.

    article_image5

    Image credit: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram

    And, speaking of orthodox, nothing can beat a saree, especially in black, while Dhanashree sets the perfect tone every Indian woman deserves.

