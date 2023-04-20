IPL 2023: Watch Chahal's cheeky way of getting de Kock's attention; wife Dhanashree's SEXY VIDEO

IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals fell short o Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Meanwhile, RR's Yuzvendra Chahal got LSG's Quinton de Kock's attention cheekily, whereas wife Dhanashree has been sizzling in her beauty.

Former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) came up with a strict performance. Still, it fell short by nine runs in Match 26 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday. However, RR leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal continued with his dose of quirkiness.

In a video shared by RR on social media, before the game, Chahal is seen walking onto LSG's wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock, as from behind, he ticks his right foot between the legs of the South African to get his attention before going on to shake hands and sharing a hug.

In the meantime, Chahal's dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, continued to entertain her fans with her dose of boldness and beauty. In a video she shared on Instagram, she pleasantly presents herself, while her beauty and smile are enchanting as always. "Are you smiling too? 🌻🧡 #loveislove", she captioned.

Dhanashree has also engaged her admirers with her dance performance during IPL 2023. Last week, she posted a new dance video of her, where she is seen moving along to the steps of Nucleya by Laung Gawacha. she captioned the clip by noting, "Working on strength and celebration 🤙🏻💕".