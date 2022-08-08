International Cat Day 2022: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, 7 divas who are cat lovers

Here are some cute images of Bollywood actresses and their pet cats to show how much they like animals. As we celebrate International Cat Day on August 8th today, let’s look at the true feline lovers of B-Town.

Bollywood celebrities love their pets, and they make sure we know it. From constant Instagram updates to numerous pictures with their pets, there's no end to displaying the love they have for their darling pets. Today is International Cat Day, so we bring you actors who share a special bond with their pet cats.



Disha Patani has two pet cats, Jasmine and Keety. She took to her Instagram handle to post the cutest pictures of her pets.

Alia Bhatt poses with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks to Edward in her videos. Edward is perhaps Alia's favourite to share selfies with out of her many pets.

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan clicks selfies while goofing around with her cat. It is said that Zarine adopted the cat and called her Softy. She is also a member of PETA.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has a fluffy tiny white cat named Queenie. She saved Queenie on a rainy day when the cat was drenched and cold.

Jacqueline Fernandez owns a furry Persian cat whose named Miu Miu. Jacqueline posted photos of her with her cat quite often.

Athiya Shetty is an avid animal lover. The actress has three Great Danes, a pug, a Husky named Brody and a cat.

