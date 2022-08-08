Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    International Cat Day 2022: Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez, 7 divas who are cat lovers

    First Published Aug 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Here are some cute images of Bollywood actresses and their pet cats to show how much they like animals. As we celebrate International Cat Day on August 8th today, let’s look at the true feline lovers of B-Town.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood celebrities love their pets, and they make sure we know it. From constant Instagram updates to numerous pictures with their pets, there's no end to displaying the love they have for their darling pets. Today is International Cat Day, so we bring you actors who share a special bond with their pet cats. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Disha Patani has two pet cats, Jasmine and Keety. She took to her Instagram handle to post the cutest pictures of her pets.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt poses with her lovely pet cat, Edward. She often talks to Edward in her videos. Edward is perhaps Alia's favourite to share selfies with out of her many pets. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bollywood actress Zareen Khan clicks selfies while goofing around with her cat. It is said that Zarine adopted the cat and called her Softy. She is also a member of PETA.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Shilpa Shetty Kundra has a fluffy tiny white cat named Queenie. She saved Queenie on a rainy day when the cat was drenched and cold.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Jacqueline Fernandez owns a furry Persian cat whose named Miu Miu. Jacqueline posted photos of her with her cat quite often. Also Read: Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Athiya Shetty is an avid animal lover. The actress has three Great Danes, a pug, a Husky named Brody and a cat. Also Read: How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Richa Chadha owns two pet cats named Kamli and Jugni, whom the actress adores and pampers too much. Also Read: Disha Patani's sexy video, pictures from her latest photoshoot in a low-cut blouse

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan? RBA

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan?

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk RBA

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk says, "In Memory of Mom’s Guilt, Raging Boobs"

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores RBA

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores

    Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO RBA

    Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work drb

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work'

    Recent Stories

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for August 8 to August 14

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    Remember and Never Forget: Captain Sandeep Shankla, Dogra Regiment

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from August 8 to August 14

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from August 8 to August 14 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from August 8 to August 14

    Shrikant Tyagi still on the run; his 'goons' visit Noida Housing Society

    Shrikant Tyagi still on the run; his 'goons' visit Noida housing society

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon