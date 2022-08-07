Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO

    Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, stars of the film Liger, were forced to leave a promotional event in Mumbai midway because of the crowd. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a video on his social media page; take a look

    Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Aug 7, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

    With their next movie Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are ready to release their scorching magic. All around the country, celebrities are supporting Liger, and fans are devouring the book. Last week, due to the crowd, Vijay and Ananya had to leave a promotional event midway in Mumbai. 

    Well, the same happened in Patna on Saturday, August 06. A massive crowd of students and fans gathered at a college in Patna to glimpse Vijay. The actor was once again forced to leave the event midway before it could cause chaos.

    Also Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's chemistry is ‘Aafat’

    A massive crowd of students, fans and supporters showed up to see Vijay at a college in Patna. Once more, to avoid chaos, the performer was forced to end the act in the middle. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a video and wrote, “The excitement for Vijay Deverakonda and his film - #Liger is real. The mass superstar had to yet again leave a promotional event after there was a frenzy at a college in Patna, eager to meet the star himself!” 

    In the video, we witness a crowd of hundreds of Vijay's fans who had gathered at a college to see him being hauled out while wearing a white shirt. The trade analyst posted another video in which Vijay addressed the crowd while seated on a higher platform and stated, "Hum aap sabhi ko bahut hi pyar karte hain."

    Also Read: Liger Movie Review Out: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's movie is HIT or FLOP?

    After the event, Vijay took to his Instagram Stories and asked his fans if they were safe and back home. He wrote, "Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai."

    In the Puri Jagannath-directed film Liger, Vijay plays an underdog fighter from Mumbai who participates in an MMA competition. On August 25, the movie will be shown in theatres.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work drb

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work'

    Dhanush confirms return of The Lone Wolf in sequel of Russo Bros The Gray Man drb

    Dhanush confirms return of 'The Lone Wolf' in sequel of Russo Bros’ 'The Gray Man'

    Amruta Khanvilkar Chandra dance video in Pune metro goes viral check out drb

    Amruta Khanvilkar’s ‘Chandra’ dance video in Pune metro goes viral; check out

    Liger Vijay Deverakonda Ananya Panday chemistry is quite an Aafat drb

    Liger: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday's chemistry is ‘Aafat’

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited by India for Independence Day celebrations?

    Who is Mary Millben, the US singer officially invited to India's Independence Day celebrations?

    Recent Stories

    First Akasa Air flight takes off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad; know about the other routes - adt

    First Akasa Air flight takes off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad; know about the other routes

    Black magic kills 5-year-old girl in Nagpur; parents and aunt arrested - adt

    Black magic kills 5-year-old girl in Nagpur; parents and aunt arrested

    Scamsters target Kerala power customers; KSEB database compromised?

    Scamsters target Kerala power customers; KSEB database compromised?

    How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report RBA

    How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report

    Pictures Kiara Advani gets trolled for 'No Pants Look'; netizens say, 'Didi pant toh pehen lo' RBA

    Pictures: Kiara Advani gets trolled for 'No Pants Look'; netizens say, 'Didi pant toh pehen lo'

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon