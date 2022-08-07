Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, stars of the film Liger, were forced to leave a promotional event in Mumbai midway because of the crowd. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a video on his social media page; take a look

With their next movie Liger, Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday are ready to release their scorching magic. All around the country, celebrities are supporting Liger, and fans are devouring the book. Last week, due to the crowd, Vijay and Ananya had to leave a promotional event midway in Mumbai.

Well, the same happened in Patna on Saturday, August 06. A massive crowd of students and fans gathered at a college in Patna to glimpse Vijay. The actor was once again forced to leave the event midway before it could cause chaos.

A massive crowd of students, fans and supporters showed up to see Vijay at a college in Patna. Once more, to avoid chaos, the performer was forced to end the act in the middle. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared a video and wrote, “The excitement for Vijay Deverakonda and his film - #Liger is real. The mass superstar had to yet again leave a promotional event after there was a frenzy at a college in Patna, eager to meet the star himself!”

In the video, we witness a crowd of hundreds of Vijay's fans who had gathered at a college to see him being hauled out while wearing a white shirt. The trade analyst posted another video in which Vijay addressed the crowd while seated on a higher platform and stated, "Hum aap sabhi ko bahut hi pyar karte hain."

After the event, Vijay took to his Instagram Stories and asked his fans if they were safe and back home. He wrote, "Your love has touched me. Hope you all are safe and back home. Wish I could have been there with you all so much longer. Thinking about you all as I go to bed. Goodnight Mumbai."

In the Puri Jagannath-directed film Liger, Vijay plays an underdog fighter from Mumbai who participates in an MMA competition. On August 25, the movie will be shown in theatres.