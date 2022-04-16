Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inside pictures of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi: Rishi Kapoor was also present in the photos; check

    First Published Apr 16, 2022, 1:38 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the entertainment world's most loved pair, married on April 14th, and the wedding was nothing short of magical. 

    The wedding took place in the groom's Vastu apartment, which was attended by the couple's closest friends and family. 

    In their matching outfits, the bride and groom appear majestic. The Kapoors are overjoyed at the arrival of their beautiful bride Alia Bhatt.

    Neetu Kapoor, in particular, is overjoyed with the marriage of his son Ranbir Kapoor. Not only that, but she is praising her daughter-in-law Alia, and while posting photos from their gorgeous wedding, she also referred to Alia and Ranbir as her "universe."

    Alia Bhatt, a newlywed, shared the first photos from their Mehendi party, and we are swooning over the lovely images of the celebrations.

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's photomontage is the epitome of happiness. As they clutched each other, the pair appeared to be lost in love.

    For the uninitiated, the couple's small wedding was only attended by a few close friends and family members. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Akansha Ranjan, Anushka Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Luv Ranjan, and a few others attended the wedding. Also Read: Alia Bhatt's ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra not invited; KRK calls him 'Dhobi ka k*tta'

    There was one picture of Ranbir Kapoor holding a picture of his late father, Rishi Kapoor. As soon as the pictures were released on social media, fans started showering love in the comments section. A user wrote, “Love & Light”, another said “Love Love love Love”.  Also Read: 7 brands that made best use of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage with hilarious posts

    According to reports, Alia and Ranbir will make their first public appearance as husband and wife at a modest reception. On Saturday evening, the couple will throw a reception and get-together for their professional pals. For the same, the location is believed to be a premium hotel. Also Read: 3 things that prove Alia Bhatt is the new-age Bollywood bride

