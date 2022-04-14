3 things that prove Alia Bhatt is the new-age Bollywood bride

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pictures that the actress shared on her social media, prove why she makes the perfect new-age bride. Asianet Newsable’s Divya Raje Bhonsale lists three reasons to back that Alia is an unconventional Bollywood bride. Take a look.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Much before Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding pictures made it to social media, there were a lot of speculations regarding whether Alia will be a Sabyasachi bride or a Manish Malhotra bride. There were also speculations that she will don a heavy lehenga to make for the perfect Punjabi bride. Comparisons were also being drawn with the previous Bollywood brides such as Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

At the same time, photographs of her in bridal outfits from her films to TV commercials were also being shared on the net with everyone imagining how Alia would look like a real-life bride. And when that did happen, when Alia shared the pictures from her wedding, her fans and followers were left in an awe of her. Contrary to the speculations around her bridal look, Alia opted for a gorgeous and elegant look. It would be right to say that this 29-year-old bride was not a typical Bollywood bride that we have seen before. And thus, here is my take on why I think Alia makes the perfect and unconventional bride of the showbiz! ALSO READ: 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from other Bollywood weddings

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ditching the heavy lehenga: While most of us had imagined Alia Bhatt wearing a red, pink, or maroon lehenga, this new-age bride stunned us in an ivory saree in organza fabric. She also wore Sabyasachi’s tissue veil which was handcrafted especially for her. Alia’s saree, hand-embroidered with tilla work all over it, and yet appeared to be as elegant and graceful as Alia is! No lying, all of Alia’s fans and admirers were happily surprised to see her in that gorgeous saree!

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Minimal make-up for the minimalistic wedding: When it comes to make-up, especially the bridal make-up of a Bollywood star, one expects it to be bold and beautiful. After all, actresses are surrounded by the best make-up artists in the industry. However, Alia’s make-up artist, Punnet B Saini, proved why the ‘Brahmastra’ actress loves her so much! Puneet did minimal make-up for Alia’s bridal look, proving that brides don’t necessarily have to opt for a heavy look. In fact, keeping it minimum and natural makes them glow all the more on their D-day. ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding photos out! Couple share special moments

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Donning her palms with ‘shagun’ ki mehendi: If one looked at Alia and Ranbir’s wedding pictures closely, you’d notice that Alia did not opt for hands to be completely donned with henna, unlike most of the brides. Here also Alia chose to go ‘minimal’ with a simple mehendi design – again another aspect that makes her different from other brides. She proved that you can be traditional in your approach by choosing minimal too. As per reports, Alia opted for a simple mehendi that had Ranbir’s initial ‘R’ and also his jersey number ‘8’. These reflect upon the immense love that she has for her hubby.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram