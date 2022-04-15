7 brands that made best use of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage with hilarious posts; check out

From Amul to Durex and Tinder, here are seven brands that wished Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor a happy married life in a hilarious way.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s shaadi was undoubtedly the wedding of the year. Theirs was the highly anticipated wedding that all the fans, followers and admirers were looking forward to. After dating each other for five long years, Ranbir and Alia finally tied the knot on Thursday in an intimate and minimalistic wedding that took place at their ‘home’ Vastu at Pali Hill in Mumbai’s Bandra suburb. Soon after their wedding and the beautiful photographs that Alia shared on her social media, the couple received congratulatory messages from everyone.

Amidst those who wished them were also several brands, out of some had a few really hilarious and witty wishes to post. At least seven brands, namely Amul, Durex, Indigo Airline, Spotify India, Tinder India, Shaadi.com and Zomato, shared posts that were outrightly hilarious.

While Amul created its patent cartoon with the Amul butter girl, Indigo reminded the couple that they fly to the best honeymoon destinations. Similarly, Spotify created a list of songs (of the actors) to reflect upon how Ranbir and Alia’s wedding pictures make us feel while Tinder reminded us of how Alia married her crush, but we can’t even text ours.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia’s dreamy wedding was attended by their family and close friends. Among those were present were Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, brother-in-law Bharat Sahni, niece Samara Sahni, cousins Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain, brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, uncle Randhir Kapoor, aunts Reema Jain and Babita Kapoor and Niela Devi among others. From Alia’s side her mother Soni Razdan, father Mahesh Bhatt, sister Shaheen Bhatt, stepbrother Rahul Bhatt and stepsister Pooja Bhatt were present.

As for their friends, Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, Karan Johar, Anushka Ranjan, Luv Ranjan, Akash Ambani, Shloka Ambani among others had attended. Navya Naveli Nanda was also at the Kapoor-Bhatt wedding.

Take a look at all the posts here: