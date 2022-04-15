Alia Bhatt's ex-boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra not invited; KRK calls him 'Dhobi ka k*tta'

Amid Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Kamaal R Khan lashes out at Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra.



On Thursday (April 14) evening, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt sealed the knot and made their first public appearance as husband and wife, keeping us glued to social media. Ranbir and Alia appeared from their home, dressed in ivory and gold, to greet the photographers and admirers who had come to catch their sight.



Alia made an official Instagram statement in addition to making their first appearance post-wedding. Needless to say, the well-wishes flowed in quickly and overwhelmed her comments area. Many of their industry colleagues also wished them on Instagram.

While the entire nation celebrated the happy reunion of the two, Kamaal R Khan, the self-proclaimed critic, is at it again. And this time, he's thinking about Sidharth Malhotra.



KRK took to social media to say that while Sidharth Malhotra had argued with him over a joke about Alia Bhatt, and now he has not been invited to the wedding.



KRK tweeted, "Once #SidhartMalhotra did fight with me for #AliaBhatt. Now Alia didn't invite him for her marriage. Aukaat Pata Chal Gayee Naa Beta. Dhobi Ka Kutta Ghar Ka Naa Ghaat Ka."

Even though Sidharth and Alia split ways a long time ago, the two have confirmed that they are still on good terms. Alia had stated that they had only "positive feelings" between them. Alia and Sidharth's connection has never been hidden. Also Read: What is Ranbir Kapoor's true self? His life after marriage; here's what his handwriting says (Exclusive)