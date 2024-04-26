Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2: Technical glitches hit polling stations, EVM malfunctions in UP
In Meerut's Golmandir booth of sector 4 and Pialkhua of Hapur at booth number 144, instances of EVM malfunctioning disrupted the voting process, prompting authorities to intervene swiftly.
As the Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 2 unfolded on Friday (April 26) in Uttar Pradesh, technical glitches and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctions marred the polling process in several constituencies. Amidst the electoral hustle, Amroha Congress candidate Danish Ali criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of orchestrating chaos in the country over the past decade.
Expressing confidence in his victory, Ali attributed the surge in voter turnout to the promises made by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party.
'Voted for change against hatred, divisive politics seen in last decade...' Actor Prakash Raj in Bengaluru
However, he raised concerns over EVM malfunctions reported at various booths across the region, asserting that efforts were underway to resolve the issues.
In Meerut's Golmandir booth of sector 4 and Pialkhua of Hapur at booth number 144, instances of EVM malfunctioning disrupted the voting process, prompting authorities to intervene swiftly.
With eight Lok Sabha constituencies up for grabs in Uttar Pradesh during this phase, the electoral battleground witnessed a three-cornered contest. The culmination of the second phase follows the first leg of the elections held last Friday, which saw a substantial voter turnout of approximately 65.5 per cent across 21 states and Union territories.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 2: Polling underway in West Bengal's Darjeeling, Balurghat and Raiganj
- 2024 lok sabha
- 2024 lok sabha elections
- EVM
- EVM malfunction
- EVM malfunctions
- Election 2024
- Elections 2024
- Lok Sabha
- Lok Sabha elections 2024
- Uttar Pradesh
- election
- election date 2024
- elections 2024 date
- elections in india
- elections in india 2024
- general election 2024
- india election 2024
- india elections
- india general elections 2024
- karnataka lok sabha elections
- lok sabha election
- lok sabha election 2024
- lok sabha election 2024 date
- lok sabha elections 2024 dates
- lok sabha elections date
- lok sabha elections in india 2024
- lok sabha elections in india 2024 dates
- lok sabha seats
- vote