In pictures: Mouni Roy looks HOT as she takes a swim in racy fringe bikini

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram on Monday to share pictures as she takes a dip in the pool.

Mouni Roy is frequently spotted flaunting her stunning body and turning heads with her wardrobe choices, which frequently astound her fans.

The 'Gold' actress once again raised the temperature on Monday by posting photographs of herself swimming in a pool.

Mouni's pictures went viral as she posed with her hair damp at the pool's edge which made everyone's heart skip a beat.

In one, she gave a glimpse of her complete outfit which showed her dressed risquély in a white bikini with fringes and elaborate borderwork.

Sharing the pictures she wrote, "My dreams were all my own; I accounted for them to nobody; they were my refuge when annoyed , my dearest pleasure when free."