Ileana D'Cruz brutally trolled for BIKINI pictures; netizens body shame her

Actress Ileana D'cruz's latest bikini pictures get trolled. In the photographs she is seen in a skimpy white bikini, seated by the pool

Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz recently shared a few hot photos in a white bikini, enjoying the sun beside the pool. She looked really hot as she flaunted her perfect bikini body. While posting these pictures on her social media account, she wrote, "There's no better feeling than baking in the sun and then dunking yourself in the cool serene blue ocean."

We all know Ileana is counted as one of the hottest women in the showbiz. She did a few fantastic films with prominent actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar etc. The 35 years old had also shared some beautiful pictures from her Maldives vacay in various stylish bikinis.

As soon as Ileana shared her bikini pictures, her post was flooded with comments (negative and positive), emojis, and praise from her co-stars, film industry people, and fans. One person wrote, "Do you only have one bikini?" One said, "There is nothing to see here."

A few social media users trolled her and body shammed her saying, "Front and back, everything is same," said one user. "Flat screen," wrote another. Some loved her look, "You are so gorgeous," wrote one. "Killer body," said another one. "If figure could kill."

The actress had once talked about the days when she faced nasty remarks on social media and got body shamed. "I recall those days like it was yesterday. It's weird because it's a very deeply rooted scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty. You are hit with these weird comments," she told in an interview.