  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ileana D'Cruz brutally trolled for BIKINI pictures; netizens body shame her

    First Published Dec 16, 2021, 11:43 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Actress Ileana D'cruz's latest bikini pictures get trolled. In the photographs she is seen in a skimpy white bikini, seated by the pool

    Ileana D'Cruz brutally trolled for BIKINI pictures; netizens body shame her RCB

    Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz recently shared a few hot photos in a white bikini, enjoying the sun beside the pool. She looked really hot as she flaunted her perfect bikini body. While posting these pictures on her social media account, she wrote, "There's no better feeling than baking in the sun and then dunking yourself in the cool serene blue ocean."

    Ileana D'Cruz brutally trolled for BIKINI pictures; netizens body shame her RCB

    We all know Ileana is counted as one of the hottest women in the showbiz. She did a few fantastic films with prominent actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar etc. The 35 years old had also shared some beautiful pictures from her Maldives vacay in various stylish bikinis.

    Ileana D'Cruz brutally trolled for BIKINI pictures; netizens body shame her RCB

    As soon as Ileana shared her bikini pictures, her post was flooded with comments (negative and positive), emojis, and praise from her co-stars, film industry people, and fans. One person wrote, "Do you only have one bikini?" One said, "There is nothing to see here." Also Read: Sex is fantastic when you are in love, says Ileana D'Cruz

    Ileana D'Cruz brutally trolled for BIKINI pictures; netizens body shame her RCB

    A few social media users trolled her and body shammed her saying,  "Front and back, everything is same," said one user. "Flat screen," wrote another. Some loved her look, "You are so gorgeous," wrote one. "Killer body," said another one. "If figure could kill." Also Read: Sex is fantastic when you are in love, says Ileana D'Cruz

    Ileana D'Cruz brutally trolled for BIKINI pictures; netizens body shame her RCB

    The actress had once talked about the days when she faced nasty remarks on social media and got body shamed. "I recall those days like it was yesterday. It's weird because it's a very deeply rooted scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty. You are hit with these weird comments," she told in an interview.

    Ileana D'Cruz brutally trolled for BIKINI pictures; netizens body shame her RCB

    "And people are passing comments about your body and saying, 'Oh My God, why is your butt so big?' And I am like, 'What do you mean?' You think you are fine and then abruptly you have unexpected people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying," Ileana added

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Esha Gupta shows off her HOT perfect curves in floral BIKINI; watch video RCB

    Esha Gupta shows off her HOT perfect curves in floral BIKINI; watch video

    Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a gift from Rhea Kapoor, check out SCJ

    Kareena Kapoor Khan receives a gift from Rhea Kapoor, check out

    Shilpa Shetty makes a request to Tom Holland for this reason, check video SCJ

    Shilpa Shetty makes a request to Tom Holland for this reason, check video

    Spider Man No Way Home movie leaked; Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland's film releases worldwide RCB

    Spider-Man No Way Home movie leaked; Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland's film releases worldwide

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wishes her naval officer husband on one month wedding anniversary

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wishes her naval officer husband on one month wedding anniversary [VIDEO]

    Recent Stories

    Remove names of British colonialists, loyalists from cantonment roads, suggests Rajnath Singh

    Remove names of British colonialists, loyalists from cantonment roads, suggests Rajnath Singh

    Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar says When rape is inevitable, enjoy it during Assembly session

    'When rape is inevitable, enjoy it': Karnataka Congress MLA Ramesh Kumar during Assembly session

    Government identifying new Chief of Defence Staff, announcement soon

    Government identifying new Chief of Defence Staff, announcement soon

    Esha Gupta shows off her HOT perfect curves in floral BIKINI; watch video RCB

    Esha Gupta shows off her HOT perfect curves in floral BIKINI; watch video

    PM Modi expected to meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast on Friday gcw

    PM Modi expected to meet BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh over breakfast on Friday

    Recent Videos

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon
    Giving chest compression on person suffering from heart attack can save a life: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from cardiac arrest can save a life: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon