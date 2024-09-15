Ilaiyaraaja composed super hit song in hospital without any musical instruments

Ilaiyaraaja Song Secret: Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja composed a song without musical instruments while hospitalized. Let's see about that song.

In the 1980s, music composer Ilaiyaraaja ruled the music industry. During his reign, when he was hospitalized, a producer requested a song urgently. Ilaiyaraaja composed a song from the hospital bed, which became a super hit. Let's see about that song.

In 1984, music composer Ilaiyaraaja underwent hernia surgery. He was on bed rest, and doctors advised him not to sing for a month. At that time, producer Panju Arunachalam visited Ilaiyaraaja and explained that his film was in a critical stage and Rajinikanth was waiting for the song shoot.

Ilaiyaraaja hesitated, thinking how he could compose when the doctor advised him not to sing. Understanding Panju Arunachalam's situation, he asked about the song's context. When told it was about heartbreak, Ilaiyaraaja said, 'The doctor told me not to sing, not to whistle. So I'll compose the tune by whistling.'

Ilaiyaraaja whistled the tune, and Panju Arunachalam wrote the lyrics. When Panju Arunachalam asked how they would record the song with Ilaiyaraaja bedridden, he coolly replied, 'I'll take care of it.' The next day, he called his assistants, wrote the music notes, and handed them over.

When S.P. Balasubrahmanyam came to the studio to sing, Ilaiyaraaja asked him to sing and said, 'Call me on the phone.' He sang over the phone, and Ilaiyaraaja corrected it over the phone. This is the song he composed without going to the music studio. It's none other than the song 'Kaathalin Deepam Ondru' from the movie 'Thambikku Entha Ooru'. Ilaiyaraaja composed this song while in the hospital. The fact that this song still resonates with fans is a testament to Ilaiyaraaja's genius.

