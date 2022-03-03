  • Facebook
    Hrithik Roshan, Rekha lip-lock: Know the truth behind this awkward kiss

    First Published Mar 3, 2022, 10:43 AM IST
    Since the last few hours, Hrithik Roshan and Rekha's kiss pictures have been going viral. Is it photoshop, or did this awkward moment happen? Know here

    Hrithik Roshan and Rekha once had an awkward moment caught on the camera and went viral on social media. Till now, their pictures are making headlines and grabbed attention. 
     

    We all know that Rekha is one of the most beautiful and graceful actresses in the Indian film industry. Many actors are fond of Rekha, Salman Khan once said that he was crazy about the actress and wanted to marry her. Salman also said that he had not married anyone because of Rekha. 
     

    Not just that, Hrithik Roshan is also found for the actress, it is said that Rekha treats the actor like her son. We all know Rekha's greets people with warmth and love whenever she meets them. Hugs and kisses are very common for Rekha. Also Read: Did you know Rekha once expressed love for Amitabh Bachchan? Here's what she said

    During an event, when Rekha met Hrithik, she started hugging him and kissing, which was clicked at such an angle that it looked like she was lip-lock. And that became an awkward moment which many shutterbugs clicked.
     

    In reality, Rekha hugged Hrithik and hastily kissed him right under the lips rather than his forehead. These pictures went viral and created quite a lot of noise.
     

    Rekha and Hrithik had worked together in the 2003 hit movie Koi Mil Gaya followed by Krrish in 2006. In the film, she played the role of Hrithik's mother, and later in Krrish, Rekha played the role of his grandmother. Also Read: When Rekha was asked about falling in love with Amitabh Bachchan; here's what actress said

