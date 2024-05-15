Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Mumbai hoarding collapse: Officials find two more bodies from debris, death count reaches 16

    "Despite the minor fire, our rescue efforts continued uninterrupted," the NDRF official said, highlighting the ongoing commitment to the operation even 40 hours after the initial incident.

    Mumbai hoarding collapse: Officials find two more bodies from debris, death count reaches 16 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 15, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

    Two more bodies were found amid the debris at the site of the hoarding collapse in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, bringing the total death toll to 16, officials said on Wednesday (May 15). The tragic incident occurred two days earlier, with rescue teams having previously recovered 14 bodies while 75 individuals sustained injuries.

    During Wednesday morning's search and rescue operation, a minor fire also broke out at the incident site in Ghatkopar. However, swift action by the fire tenders extinguished the flames, as confirmed by an official from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

    Attention Mumbaikars! Just show your inked finger to enjoy discounts at restaurants on THESE dates

    "Despite the minor fire, our rescue efforts continued uninterrupted," the NDRF official said, highlighting the ongoing commitment to the operation even 40 hours after the initial incident.

    The hoarding, situated opposite a fuel station in Ghatkopar, collapsed to the ferocity of a storm, crashing down with alarming force onto the ground below. CCTV footage captured the harrowing moment as the metal structure tore through car roofs before plummeting to the ground.

    The hoarding, that was put in place by Ego Media on a plot leased to the Police Welfare Corporation by the Maharashtra government's Police Housing Division, lacked proper authorization from the BMC, despite obtaining permission from the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Railways).

    Consequently, Mumbai Police have filed a case against the owner of Ego Media and other individuals associated with the incident.

    In response, the BMC issued a notice to the Railway Police's ACP and the Railway Commissioner, demanding the revocation of all permissions granted by the Railways and the immediate removal of the hoardings.

    Rajasthan: All 14 vigilance officials rescued safely after lift malfunction in copper mine

    Monday evening witnessed Mumbai being engulfed by an abrupt and intense dust storm, shrouding the city in darkness and prompting a flurry of eyewitness accounts on social media detailing the chaos unfolding across the metropolis.

    Last Updated May 15, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Newlywed woman assaulted by husband in Kozhikode; Victim's father alleges lapse in filing case by cops anr

    Kerala: Newlywed woman assaulted by husband in Kozhikode; Victim's father alleges lapse in filing case by cops

    Attention Mumbaikars! Just show your inked finger to enjoy discounts at restaurants on THESE dates AJR

    Attention Mumbaikars! Just show your inked finger to enjoy discounts at restaurants on THESE dates

    Rajasthan All 14 vigilance officials rescued safely after lift malfunction in copper mine AJR

    Rajasthan: All 14 vigilance officials rescued safely after lift malfunction in copper mine

    PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH) snt

    PoK unrest: 3 killed in firing, teargas shelling by security forces, slogans raised during funeral (WATCH)

    Swati Maliwal life under threat': Ex-husband makes shocking claim; asks Sanjay Singh to stop acting (WATCH) snt

    'Swati Maliwal's life under threat': Ex-husband makes shocking claim; asks Sanjay Singh to stop acting (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Newlywed woman assaulted by husband in Kozhikode; Victim's father alleges lapse in filing case by cops anr

    Kerala: Newlywed woman assaulted by husband in Kozhikode; Victim's father alleges lapse in filing case by cops

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Indian delicacies that will be served at Bharat Parv; Complete menu list here ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Indian delicacies that will be served at Bharat Parv; Complete menu list here

    Attention Mumbaikars! Just show your inked finger to enjoy discounts at restaurants on THESE dates AJR

    Attention Mumbaikars! Just show your inked finger to enjoy discounts at restaurants on THESE dates

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 15 2024: Check rate of one sovereign gold anr

    Kerala Gold Rate Today, May 15: Check rate of one sovereign gold

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members ATG

    Cannes Film Festival 2024: Greta Gerwig to Lily Gladstone; Here's complete list of Jury members

    Recent Videos

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon