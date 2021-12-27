  • Facebook
    Did you know Rekha once expressed love for Amitabh Bachchan? Here's what she said

    First Published Dec 27, 2021, 12:04 PM IST
    Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan’s love triangle was one of the most talked-about topics. Once Rekha said,  ‘I love him, he loves me, that’s it. Why hurt his wife?’
     

    Since last night, Bollywood actress Rekha has been grabbing headlines post late actor Vinod Mehra's wife Kiran Mehra's latest interview was out. In the interview, she revealed the well-kept secrets of her married life and about Rekha. She called Rekha a wonderful person, very loving and forgiving. 

    Today, we got hold of an old interview with Rekha where she talked about Amitabh Bachchan. We all know Big B, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan’s love triangle was Bollywood’s most talked-about topic. This subject and is still sold like a hot cake.

    Amitabh consistently denied his affair with Rekha, but she did accept that something was going on between them. In an old interview (1984) with Filmfare, Rekha spoke openly about Amitabh denying his affair with her and what made him do so. Also Read: When Rekha was asked about falling in love with Amitabh Bachchan; here's what actress said

    "Why should he have not done it? He ( Amitabh ) did it to protect his image, protect his family, and protect his children. I think it is beautiful, I don't care what the public thinks of it. Why should the public know of my love for him or his love for me? I love him, he loves me – that's it. I don’t care what anybody thinks," Rekha had said.

    According to Bollywoodshaadis.com, Rekha was reportedly said during the interview, "If he'd reacted that way towards me in private, I would have been very disappointed. But has he ever done that? I ask you. So why should I care about what he's said in public? I know people must be saying bechari Rekha, pagal hai us par, phir bhi dekho. Maybe I deserve that pity. Not that he has 10 rollicking affairs! Mr Bachchan is still old-fashioned. He doesn't want to hurt anybody, so why hurt his wife?" Rekha asked, as reported
     

    Talking about Amitabh denying the relationship with the actress, Rekha had said, "My reaction is not typical, I know that. But there's a total fulfilment. We are human beings who love and accept each other for what we are. There's more pleasure in our lives than misery."
     

