Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hot pictures: Mia Khalifa shows off her cleavage wearing sexy red bikini; check out her vacay pictures

    First Published Jul 18, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    As Mia Khalifa revealed some of the sexiest photos from her vacation, Mia Khalifa left her followers breathless.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    The former Pornhub celebrity never fails to send the internet into a frenzy with her scandalous near-nude photos or her sizzling appearances in stylish and glittery attire. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Now that she has posted a few fresh photos on her own Instagram account, Mia has once more caught the internet by storm.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    The OnlyFans model, 29, uploaded some of the most breathtaking images, leaving her followers breathless. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Mia Khalifa's most recent collection of seductive vacation photos showed her channelling her hotness amidst the serenity of nature. Mia was unquestionably a "nature girl."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Although the former adult film star has travelled the world on vacation, it is still unknown which nation she is now visiting.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Mia Khalifa's 27.8 million Instagram followers might not be worried about her present whereabouts, though, based on the most recent images!
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Mia Khalifa stood in a red bikini for the first image, displaying her cleavage and a peek of her ample breast. 
     

    Mia Khalifa displayed her accommodations, which included a maze of pools, artfully placed trees, and upscale food, in another photo. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Mia Khalifa may be seen in one of the photos displaying a complimentary drink as she checked into her hotel room.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    She unintentionally spilled the beverage on the bed later in the sequence of postings, and she even included a gif of the incident.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    One picture shows Mia laughing and enjoying a drink while lounging in front of an infinity pool while donning a flowy navy blue outfit.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    In another picture, she is seen taking a cheeky bathroom selfie while wearing the same outfit and displaying the elaborate decor of the property.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Mia posted photos of herself on Instagram with the remark, "Am I still a nature girl if nature comes with a concierge and heated toilet seats," and she was even spotted posing in a pink bikini and sunglasses. Also Read: Is Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble? Show gets acused of plagiarism

    Photo Courtesy: Mia Khalifa's Instagram

    Besides providing gorgeous images and videos, Mia expresses her opinions on several topics, including women's emancipation. Also Read: Sushmita Sen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malaika-7 actresses labelled as 'Gold Digger'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sita Ramam: Song Kaanunna Kalyanam is pure poetry; songs feature Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur RBA

    Sita Ramam: Song Kaanunna Kalyanam is pure poetry; songs feature Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

    Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam get legal notice for misrepresenting Cholas' historical facts RBA

    Ponniyin Selvan: Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam get legal notice for misrepresenting Cholas' historical facts

    Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls RBA

    Priyanka Chopra applauds Lalit Modi's partner Sushmita Sen for slamming 'gold digger' trolls

    Is Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble Show gets acused of plagiarism RBA

    Is Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble? Show gets acused of plagiarism

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali drb

    Shehnaaz Gill bags another film after 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

    Recent Stories

    Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

    Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

    What is Marburg virus reported in Ghana Know its symptoms treatment and more gcw

    What is Marburg virus reported in Ghana? Know its symptoms, treatment and more

    Sita Ramam: Song Kaanunna Kalyanam is pure poetry; songs feature Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur RBA

    Sita Ramam: Song Kaanunna Kalyanam is pure poetry; songs feature Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

    Elephant sprints to rescue a man from drowning; old video won netizens' hearts - gps

    Elephant sprints to rescue a man from drowning; old video won netizens' hearts

    US restaurant sells dosa as naked crepe for Rs 1400 vada as dunked doghnut desis cant keep calm gcw

    US restaurant sells dosa as 'naked crepe' for Rs 1400, vada as 'dunked doughnut'; desis can't keep calm

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon