    Sushmita Sen, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malaika-7 actresses labelled as 'Gold Digger' for dating/marrying rich men

    First Published Jul 18, 2022, 2:01 PM IST

    Sushmita Sen is the most recent target of criticism after being called a Gold Digger for dating tycoon Lalit Modi. Here are 7 more Bollywood celebs who were slammed for dating wealthy men.

    We are still in a society where a woman can still be rejected for dating a man of her choosing. And if that condemnation isn't enough, members of the so-called society use slurs. Sushmita Sen is the most recent target of criticism after being called a gold seeker for dating tycoon Lalit Modi.
     

    Photo: Lalit Modi's Twitter

    Sushmita Sen is the most recent victim to take the abuse, called a gold seeker for dating tycoon Lalit Modi. The trolls aren't certain of her standing, thus, labelling her a gold digger is nothing less than a joke. The former Miss Universe, however, gave it back to the trolls in full force and made it obvious that she is financially independent of males.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Malaika Arora's Instagram

    Malaika Arora is a prime candidate for troll attacks. She receives abuse for everything and anything. After Arbaaz Khan divorced, Malaika was humiliated and referred to as a Gold digger. Usually, she avoids such trolls, but this time she couldn't help herself and respond in the most elegant way she knew how. “Do not indulge in such conversation coz it's below my dignity,but I jus had to @feelgoodfabric coz u certainly got to get ur damn facts right before slagging me off when u know nothing bout me.except sit n pass judgement on other people's life.i seriously suggest u find something to do with ur time coz u clearly have nothing better to do in life."
     

    Photo Courtesy: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu was called several derogatory names when she and Naga Chaitanya split up, including "Gold digger," This is how she responded by only saying, "God bless you everyone."
     

    Photo: Shilpa Shetty's Instagram

    Shilpa Shetty, who built an empire for herself via her extraordinary career in Bollywood, received criticism for her marriage to billionaire Raj Kundra and was accused of doing it for financial gain. But their protracted wooing was a response to the trolls.
     

    Photo: Sridevi's Instagram

    In the 1980s and 1990s, late Bollywood actress Sridevi was at the peak of her game. But when Sridevi decided to wed Boney Kapoor, a wealthy Bollywood filmmaker who was already married to Mona Kapoor. Many were shocked, and people reportedly called the actress "Gold digger." 
     

    Photo: Yogen Shah

    The world was shocked when popular 1980s actress Tina Munim, who at the time was allegedly dating superstar Rajesh Khanna, decided to wed Anil Ambani, the CEO of Reliance Industries. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Rhea Chakraborty's Instagram

    Since Rhea Chakraborty lost actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the love of her life, the actress has been a victim of trolls. The death of the Bollywood star shocked the whole country, but what was even more unexpected was blaming Rhea for everything. She has been harassed, insulted, and labelled a gold digger, among other things. The girl had admitted to the trolls that her sole error was falling in love with Sushant. Also Read: Is Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 in trouble? Show gets acused of plagiarism

